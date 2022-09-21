Dundee United defender Aziz Behich on World Cup drive and SPFL Aussie influx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United defender Aziz Behich on World Cup drive and SPFL Aussie influx

By Alan Temple
September 21 2022, 5.00pm
National pride: Behich

Aziz Behich insists the lure of his second World Cup with Australia is driving him to hit top gear with Dundee United.

Behich, 31, was part of the Socceroos squad at Russia 2018, playing in all three group stage games against France, Peru and Denmark.

Looking to add to his 52 caps, he is currently on international duty for the upcoming friendly double-header against New Zealand.

The call-up was a reward for a notable upturn in form at Tannadice.

After forgettable outings against AZ Alkmaar, Hearts and St Mirren, this displays have immeasurably improved since United reverted to a 3-5-2.

Visibly more comfortable as a left wing-back, Behich was a contender for the Tangerines’ man of the match at Ibrox as the visitors ran Rangers close in a 2-1 defeat last weekend.

Aziz Behich has 52 caps for the Socceroos

“I have already had a taste of the last World Cup and that has been driving me to keep performing at a high level,” said Behich.

“I’m looking forward to Qatar 2022 but I know I have to keep performing for Dundee United to make sure I am in the final squad.

“But it’s an exciting prospect. After qualifying for Qatar, the hope is to go there are surprise a few people.

We have more and more players coming to Europe now so the competition for places in the international squads is hotting up.”

SPFL contingent

With Nathanial Atkinson, Ryan Strain, Aaron Mooy, Keanu Baccus, Cammy Devlin, Martin Boyle all part of the current squad, national boss Graham Arnold would be increasingly well served by sending a special charter to Scotland to collect all the SPFL stars.

That’s not to mention former Dundee striker Jason Cummings, set to make his Aussie debut in the upcoming games.

Edinburgh-born Jason Cummings is set to make his Australia debut

“There are loads of Aussies in Scotland at the moment,” smiled Behich. “It has been a real influx over the last few years.

“There are more players leaving Australia and more coming to the UK and Scotland.  There’s a strong connection drawing us all here.

“All the Aussies keep in touch, everyone thinks the league here is great and we’re all loving it.”

‘A winner’

The number of Aussie eyes on the Scottish game is only increased due to the exploits of Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, with the experienced coach winning the title in his first campaign on these shores.

Behich’s old boss: Postecoglou

Behich was part of the Australian squad that lifted the Asian Cup under Postecoglou in 2015 and was an unused substitute as the Hoops ripped United apart 9-0 earlier this season.

“What Ange is done at Celtic is remarkable and there’s no hiding from that fact,” continued Behich. “It’s not a surprise because I’ve worked with him before and know what he’s like as a manager.

“He’s proved himself everywhere — because he’s a winner.

“As a nation, it makes people proud to see him do well and others will be hoping he can open doors for them.”

