Home Sport Football Dundee United EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to appoint Liam Fox as manager, with East Fife boss Stevie Crawford main target as assistant

By Eric Nicolson
September 22 2022, 1.12pm
Dundee United want Liam Fox to be their new manager, Courier Sport understands.

And East Fife boss Stevie Crawford is the primary target to be his assistant.

We can reveal that after taking their time following Jack Ross’s sacking, and assessing potential candidates to replace him from outside Tannadice, the Tangerines have decided their preference is to appoint from within.

Fox has impressed as caretaker – earning the respect of the dressing room, guiding United into the League Cup quarter-finals and stopping the Premiership bleeding with a draw at Motherwell and a narrow defeat to Rangers.

Bayview manager Crawford has been identified as the first choice for the job of Fox’s assistant.

It is a role he thrived in as Robbie Neilson’s number two at Hearts and MK Dons before managing Dunfermline and now the Methil side.

Crawford, who had a short spell as a United player, was previously on the coaching staff with Fox at Tynecastle.

East Fife are currently fourth in League Two, having lost to Stenhousemuir in midweek.

