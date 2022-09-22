Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku has to withdraw from Uganda squad after paperwork delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku has had to withdraw from the Uganda squad.

After starring for the Tangerines as a second half substitute against Rangers on Saturday, Anaku was set for a near-5,000-mile trip taking in Edinburgh, London, Cairo and Benghazi to make his international debut in the upcoming friendlies against Libya and Tanzania.

He told Courier Sport: “It is every player’s dream to represent their country and I am looking forward to trying to make an impact.”

However, a delay in paperwork coming through at the Ugandan FA end has forced those plans to be put on hold.

ℹ️ Sadat Anaku has returned early from international duty with Uganda due to a Visa issue preventing him from entering Libya to join the squad More details 👇 | #UnitedInPursuit — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 22, 2022

Anakau has been told he remains in his country’s plans for future internationals and relations with the Tannadice club remain cordial.

In the short-term it will mean more time on the training ground at St Andrews to prepare for United’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone next Saturday.

“I feel I am already improving at United but there is a lot more to come,” he said after the Rangers match.

“The more games I play, the better I will get. And then I can reach my top levels.”