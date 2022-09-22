Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku has to withdraw from Uganda squad after paperwork delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku has to withdraw from Uganda squad after paperwork delay

By Eric Nicolson
September 22 2022, 1.37pm Updated: September 22 2022, 2.56pm
Sadat Anaku.

Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku has had to withdraw from the Uganda squad.

After starring for the Tangerines as a second half substitute against Rangers on Saturday, Anaku was set for a near-5,000-mile trip taking in Edinburgh, London, Cairo and Benghazi to make his international debut in the upcoming friendlies against Libya and Tanzania.

He told Courier Sport: “It is every player’s dream to represent their country and I am looking forward to trying to make an impact.”

However, a delay in paperwork coming through at the Ugandan FA end has forced those plans to be put on hold.

Anakau has been told he remains in his country’s plans for future internationals and relations with the Tannadice club remain cordial.

In the short-term it will mean more time on the training ground at St Andrews to prepare for United’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone next Saturday.

“I feel I am already improving at United but there is a lot more to come,” he said after the Rangers match.

“The more games I play, the better I will get. And then I can reach my top levels.”

