Archie Meekison gets Scotland U21 call as ex Dundee United and Raith Rovers stars drop out

Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison has been drafted into the Scotland under-21 squad.

Meekison, 20, is among four late call-ups for Sunday’s friendly against Northern Ireland at St Mirren’s SMISA Stadium.

He joins fellow Tannadice kid Chris Mochrie, currently on loan at Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and St Johnstone loan star Adam Montgomery in the group.

Meekison’s involvement follows four withdrawals on Friday morning, including ex-Raith Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie and United academy graduate Lewis Neilson, now shining with Hearts.

The gifted playmaker was also part of Scot Gemmill’s squad to face Belgium and Denmark in June after a super end to last season.

However, he played no part in those games and will hope to make his under-21s debut in Paisley.

Meekison has found first-team football hard to come by with the Tangerines this term. He has made just two appearances, with his only start coming in the 9-0 capitulation against Celtic.