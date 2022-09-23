Liam Fox’s first words as permanent Dundee United boss as ‘brilliant human being’ hailed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is determined to craft a Dundee United team fans “can be proud of” following his appointment as Tannadice head coach.

Fox, 38, penned a two-year deal to succeed Jack Ross following a heartening stint as interim boss.

He guided the Tangerines to a 2-1 victory over Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last-16, a 0-0 draw at Motherwell and a narrow 2-1 defeat against Rangers.

And Fox was handed the reins on a permanent basis following an interview process understood to have included former Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson and ex-Vancouver Whitecaps boss Carl Robinson.

Fox told Dundee United’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to lead this outstanding football club.

“It’s a massive honour and privilege and I want to thank Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the board for their faith in me.

“I’m looking forward to putting a team on the park that the supporters can be proud of.”

Consistency

United are winless in the Premiership and remain rooted to the foot of the table with two points.

However, league action will resume with three successive home games — St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs — and trips to Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Ross County.

That would appear to offer a golden opportunity to kick-start the campaign.

Fox continued: “We have made some small steps in the last few weeks and it’s now about getting that winning feeling back.

“I know how much the supporters at this club crave success. They, quite rightly, want a team that is fully committed to the cause every week and it’s over to us, as a coaching staff, and the players to achieve that.

“This group of players have real potential and quality. It’s down to us to find consistency in our performances to deliver the success that we all want.”

‘A brilliant human being’

Fox will be assisted by ex-Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford, who has left his role as East Fife boss to becoming United No.2.

Crawford has coached at Hearts, Falkirk, FC Edinburgh and MK Dons, in addition to his managerial roles.

He added: “(Crawford is) a brilliant human being, a real football man and he has real experience in the game.

“He’s been a manager and has worked at big clubs with big expectations.

“I’ve known Stevie a long time and I have enormous respect for him as a coach. He cares deeply about developing players and teams and will be a real asset to Dundee United.”

Tony Asghar added: “Liam was clear in his interview on how he plans to improve short-term performance and results as he outlined a coaching and tactical plan to allow Dundee United to return to our long-term strategy.

“He was brought to the club as one of Scotland’s best young football coaches and now it is his time to lead the team to success.”