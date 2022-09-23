Liam Fox’s first words as permanent Dundee United boss as ‘brilliant human being’ hailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox’s first words as permanent Dundee United boss as ‘brilliant human being’ hailed

By Alan Temple
September 23 2022, 12.36pm Updated: September 25 2022, 6.40pm
Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Liam Fox: United's fifth manager since 2020

Liam Fox is determined to craft a Dundee United team fans “can be proud of” following his appointment as Tannadice head coach.

Fox, 38, penned a two-year deal to succeed Jack Ross following a heartening stint as interim boss.

He guided the Tangerines to a 2-1 victory over Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last-16, a 0-0 draw at Motherwell and a narrow 2-1 defeat against Rangers.

And Fox was handed the reins on a permanent basis following an interview process understood to have included former Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson and ex-Vancouver Whitecaps boss Carl Robinson.

Liam Fox, caretaker manager for Dundee United.
Liam Fox will be charged with reviving Dundee United’s fortunes.

Fox told Dundee United’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to lead this outstanding football club.

“It’s a massive honour and privilege and I want to thank Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the board for their faith in me.

“I’m looking forward to putting a team on the park that the supporters can be proud of.”

Consistency

United are winless in the Premiership and remain rooted to the foot of the table with two points.

However, league action will resume with three successive home games — St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs — and trips to Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Ross County.

That would appear to offer a golden opportunity to kick-start the campaign.

Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford.
Dundee United’s new coaching team: Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford.

Fox continued: “We have made some small steps in the last few weeks and it’s now about getting that winning feeling back.

“I know how much the supporters at this club crave success. They, quite rightly, want a team that is fully committed to the cause every week and it’s over to us, as a coaching staff, and the players to achieve that.

This group of players have real potential and quality. It’s down to us to find consistency in our performances to deliver the success that we all want.”

‘A brilliant human being’

Fox will be assisted by ex-Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford, who has left his role as East Fife boss to becoming United No.2.

Crawford has coached at Hearts, Falkirk, FC Edinburgh and MK Dons, in addition to his managerial roles.

He added: “(Crawford is) a brilliant human being, a real football man and he has real experience in the game.

“He’s been a manager and has worked at big clubs with big expectations.

I’ve known Stevie a long time and I have enormous respect for him as a coach. He cares deeply about developing players and teams and will be a real asset to Dundee United.”

Sporting director Tony Asghar, pictured, and the United board have a big call to make
Asghar, pictured, has lauded Fox’s potential

Tony Asghar added: “Liam was clear in his interview on how he plans to improve short-term performance and results as he outlined a coaching and tactical plan to allow Dundee United to return to our long-term strategy.

“He was brought to the club as one of Scotland’s best young football coaches and now it is his time to lead the team to success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
Mulligan was a standout on Sunday
How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern…
0
New United No.2: Stevie Crawford
Former Dundee United forward outlines what Stevie Crawford will bring to Tannadice
0
McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
Liam Fox has been put in charge of Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have handed Liam Fox big opportunity to make mark in…
0
The chosen one: Fox
4 key reasons Liam Fox landed Dundee United job as Tannadice reality bites
2
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex-Scotland striker takes…
1
Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison gets Scotland U21 call as ex Dundee United and Raith Rovers stars…
0
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win - but injury concern hangs…
0

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks