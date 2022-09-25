How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland under-21s played out a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland at St Mirren’s SMISA Stadium on Sunday.

Norwich City winger Flynn Clarke opened the scoring for Scot Gemmill’s youngsters following a Lucas de Bolle pass.

However, Dale Taylor levelled following some superb work by former Rangers kid Chris McKee.

With ample interest for fans of Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline Athletic, Courier Sport was in Paisley to analyse the action.

Josh Mulligan shines for the second game on the spin

Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan can reflect upon an excellent week of international action.

The combative Dee star rippled the net in Belfast as Scotland under-21s claimed a 3-1 win over their Northern Ireland counter-parts.

And Mulligan continued that form in the return fixture in Paisley.

He was a bundle of energy in the engine room and made several surges forward, linking particularly well with Hearts prospect Connor Smith.

Mulligan forced a low save from Berry Doyle in the first period — in truth he should have done better from the fine Tommy Conway cross — and underlined a tough-tacking display with a ferocious challenge on Rangers’ Charlie McCann (pictured above).

And it was the Dee ace who came closest to grabbing a winner, rising highest to meet an Archie Meekison corner at the back-post. However, his header was blocked on the line and Ben Doak proved unable to bundle home the follow-up.

Archie Meekison makes Scotland U21 debut

Meekison was called into the Scotland under-21 squad for June’s competitive clashes against Denmark and Belgium following a super conclusion to last term with Dundee United.

But he was restricted to a watching brief.

However, Meekison was handed his debut after an hour in Paisley.

Replacing Newcastle United youngster Lucas de Bolle, Meekison was initially deployed in the ‘No.10’ role (dropping deeper when Rory Wilson came on) and drifted intelligently between the lines.

His passing was crisp.

A delightful pirouette which left Charlie Allen standing was sumptuous.

Meekison’s excellent in-swinging delivery with 67 minutes on the clock was inches away from finding a dark blue jersey and his fine corner-kick almost allowed city rival Mulligan to head home a late decider.

This was a very bright cameo at SMISA Stadium and Meekison will hope to carry that form back to Tannadice and push for a starting berth under new permanent head coach Liam Fox.

Chris Mochrie builds momentum ahead of Dunfermline title charge

The United academy graduate had little time to impose himself on proceedings, coming on after 78 minutes to win his second cap.

Nevertheless, playing in a withdrawn midfield role, he displayed confidence and composure in possession on a couple of occasions; demanding the ball under pressure and finding a teammate.

The 19-year-old featured in both friendlies against Northern Ireland during this international period and, allied with regular minutes on loan at Dunfermline — one goal in seven outings to date — will hope this is the campaign where he begins to release his undoubted promise.