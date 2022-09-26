EXCLUSIVE: Archie Meekison sets out Dundee United stall after Scotland U21 debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Archie Meekison sets out Dundee United stall after Scotland U21 debut

By Alan Temple
September 26 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 26 2022, 6.15pm
Proud moment: Meekison makes his U21s bow
Proud moment: Meekison makes his U21s bow

Archie Meekison insists his Scotland under-21 debut will serve as a welcome confidence boost as he aims to kick-start his club campaign with Dundee United.

The classy playmaker played the final half-hour at St Mirren’s SMISA Stadium on Sunday as Scot Gemmill’s side drew 1-1 against their Northern Ireland counterparts.

Meekison, 20, was a late call-up to the group — getting the nod on Friday afternoon — and appeared determined to make up for lost time. His deep corner-kick almost created a late winner, with Josh Mulligan’s header blocked on the line.

And a sumptuous pirouette on the touchline was a moment of magic during what threatened to be a pedestrian finale to the friendly.

“When I come on, especially in those types of games, there is nothing you should be worried about,” Meekison told Courier Sport.

“Scot (Gemmill) told me, ‘just be positive, always on the half-turn and looking to play forward’. That gave me a lot of confidence — that’s the sort of football I want to play.

“Skills like that (video below) will always come with confidence and I maybe need to show that a little more when I’m on the park.”

Meekison was also named in the under-21 squad for June’s competitive showdowns against Belgium and Denmark following a splendid conclusion to last season with Dundee United. He was an unused substitute for those games.

However, he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season, making just two appearances.

Chopping and changing

“When I got the call-up, the timing was a confidence boost for me,” continued Meekison.

“Hopefully, I can take that back to Dundee United and really see what we can do.

Archie Meekison battles James Sands at Ibrox last term
Archie Meekison battles James Sands at Ibrox last term

“Obviously, the club isn’t in the best place right now but we are looking to bounce back with a new manager.

“Ultimately, when you are a young lad seeing the team not doing well, you just want to be part of things and really help the team. I’ve got that determination.

“There has been a lot of chopping and changing at the club and a lot of unexpected things have happened.

“But every team has a dip in form and the hope is that ours has come right at the start!”

While a miserable start to the campaign means United can take nothing for granted, the visit of St Johnstone to Tannadice on Saturday would appear to be an inviting opportunity to claim a maiden Premiership win of the season.

Fresh ideas

Indeed, that is the first of three home games in a row — and will be Liam Fox’s dugout bow as permanent United head coach.

Meekison’s sole start this term came in the 9-0 capitulation against Celtic

“Having that certainty — knowing ‘this is where we are, this is the situation going forward’ — is always important,” continued Meekison.

“I’m glad Foxy has got the job and now it’s about responding and seeing where we can push to.

“I think we’ve already seen a lot of Foxy’s ideas implemented since he came to the club, helping us to finish fourth. We already know a bit about what he wants to do. That’s a real positive.

“He’ll bring other fresh ideas to the table and we’ll all buy in to what he’s doing.”

Form and belief

As well as making his Scotland under-21s debut, Meekison was also man of the match for United’s reserves last week in a win over Queen’s Park.

All told, it has been a fine week for the youngster. He is staking his claim.

“After playing more games last season and getting in (June’s) Scotland under-21 squad, I felt a bit more mature coming back to Dundee United at the start of this campaign,” added Meekison.

“I feel more confident and think I’m playing better. It’s up to me to carry that form and belief into games and affect matches for the first-team.”

Editor's Picks