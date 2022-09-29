Liam Fox considering Sadat Anaku option against St Johnstone as Dundee United boss gives positive goalkeeper update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox admits Sadat Anaku has given him plenty of food for thought ahead of Dundee United’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old Ugandan striker was snapped up last month on a two-year deal from Kampala Capital City Authority FC.

Anaku made his debut for United coming off the bench in the dying stages of their Premier Sports Cup win over Livingston.

However, he really made his mark with an impressive 32-minute cameo in the Tangerines’ last game before the international break against Rangers at Ibrox.

Fox admitted Anaku has forced his way into the reckoning for the Saints match – but the newly-appointed head coach is wary of throwing him in at the deep end.

The new United boss said: “He has come into my thinking for the game.

“We have to be careful that we don’t pin too much on his shoulders though. He is still adapting to the league and our culture.

“But he made an impact when he came on at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago and he has been training well so he is making me make a decision.”

Fitness update

Fox will still be without Peter Pawlett for the Saints match as he continues to work his way back from a serious Achilles injury.

However, goalie Mark Birighitti returns to the squad after missing the last three games.

The Australian international was expected to be out for even longer but has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring problem.

Fox said: “Mark is back training and will be available for the weekend which is good.

“He is ahead of schedule and has worked really hard on his rehab to get back fit.

“He has had a really positive attitude to get back amongst the group.”