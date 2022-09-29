Liam Fox considering Sadat Anaku option against St Johnstone as Dundee United boss gives positive goalkeeper update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox considering Sadat Anaku option against St Johnstone as Dundee United boss gives positive goalkeeper update

By Neil Robertson
September 29 2022, 10.26pm Updated: September 30 2022, 9.21am
Sadat Anaku turned in an eye-catching display for Dundee United against Rangers
Sadat Anaku turned in an eye-catching display for Dundee United against Rangers

Liam Fox admits Sadat Anaku has given him plenty of food for thought ahead of Dundee United’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old Ugandan striker was snapped up last month on a two-year deal from Kampala Capital City Authority FC.

Anaku made his debut for United coming off the bench in the dying stages of their Premier Sports Cup win over Livingston.

However, he really made his mark with an impressive 32-minute cameo in the Tangerines’ last game before the international break against Rangers at Ibrox.

Fox admitted Anaku has forced his way into the reckoning for the Saints match – but the newly-appointed head coach is wary of throwing him in at the deep end.

The new United boss said: “He has come into my thinking for the game.

“We have to be careful that we don’t pin too much on his shoulders though. He is still adapting to the league and our culture.

“But he made an impact when he came on at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago and he has been training well so he is making me make a decision.”

Fitness update

Fox will still be without Peter Pawlett for the Saints match as he continues to work his way back from a serious Achilles injury.

However, goalie Mark Birighitti returns to the squad after missing the last three games.

The Australian international was expected to be out for even longer but has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring problem.

Fox said: “Mark is back training and will be available for the weekend which is good.

“He is ahead of schedule and has worked really hard on his rehab to get back fit.

“He has had a really positive attitude to get back amongst the group.”

4

