Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen to leave Finnish club after more relegation heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen to leave Finnish club after more relegation heartbreak

By Alan Temple
October 3 2022, 11.31am Updated: October 3 2022, 12.45pm
Former Dundee United manager Mixu Paatelainen
Searching for a new role: Paatelainen

Former Dundee United manager Mixu Paatelainen is set to depart HIFK after suffering relegation from the Finnish top-flight.

Paatelainen, 55, replaced Bernardo Tavares at the helm of the Reds in April.

However, he has guided HIFK to just ONE win this season and the club’s relegation to the second tier was confirmed over the weekend when they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat against VPS Vaasa.

Paatelainen also endured the drop during his brief time in charge of United, with the former Tannadice striker proving unable to arrest the malaise of the 2015/16 campaign during seven months in the job.

Paatelainen, pictured, has enjoyed a varied management career

Confirming his impending departure, yle.fi report Paatelainen as stating: “I have discussed the continuation (of his tenure) with the club management.

“From the beginning, both sides felt that we wanted to continue and build. But after thinking about it, maybe this is better.”

He will remain at the helm for HIFK’s two remaining fixtures against IFK Mariehamn and FC Lahti.

Paatelainen, who also lined up for the likes of St Johnstone, Aberdeen and St Mirren during his playing days, bossed Cowdenbeath, Hibernian and Kilmarnock to varying degrees of success.

Since then, his managerial career has taken him to Ubon UMT United in Thailand and spells in charge of the Finnish, Latvian and Hong Kong national sides.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Watt slams home his first goal since February
Tony Watt 'upset' by Dundee United selection call but reveals new Tannadice priority
Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Remi Matthews handles United pressure.
4 Dundee United talking points: Can Liam Fox solve Tangerines' biggest problem after St…
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Stevie May opens the scoring.
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select…
Glenn Middleton believes Dundee United are set for a fresh start
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United finally ready for lift-off after false start
Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in 'unfair dismissal' claim
Two of the big Dundee United v St Johnstone matches.
ERIC NICOLSON: It's not a cup final, it's not a game to keep one…

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks