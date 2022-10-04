EXCLUSIVE: Sadat Anaku ‘learning from a legend’ as Dundee United striker opens up on Uganda travel nightmare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sadat Anaku was a fresh-faced schoolboy in Uganda when he watched Steven Fletcher strut his stuff in the English Premier League.

Now the Dundee United striker is determined to craft a potent partnership with the former Scotland frontman.

The 20-year-old confesses to feeling star-struck when he first met Fletcher, who made close to 200 appearances in the English top-flight and lined up against Anaku’s beloved Chelsea 10 times.

However, he is now relishing the learning curve of training alongside the ex-Wolves, Burnley and Stoke ace — and the duo led the line together for the first time in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

“Although we play in the same team now, I remember being back in Uganda — before I started to play football — and watching Steven Fletcher on the TV,” Anaku told Courier Sport.

“I supported Chelsea so I would watch all of their games with my dad. But I also saw a lot of matches involving Fletch and, when I came to Dundee United, I recognised the name.

“My first thought was, ‘wow, who am I to play with a legend?’ I respect him so much and he helps me during the matches and in training.

“Hopefully, I can play more matches with him. As a striker, you learn from the best.

“Playing alongside him gives me so much confidence and positive thinking about the direction my career is going; that I will make it one day.”

‘I am not afraid’

Anaku was among the silver linings on another bleak afternoon for United at Tannadice, although he will rue the lost duel which allowed Andy Considine to tee up Stevie May’s Saints opener.

He displayed a tireless work ethic, was a nuisance in the final third and got the punters off their feet with a couple of surging runs.

“The manager (Liam Fox) has always been there for me,” continued Anaku. “He is a nice guy and has been a very positive influence to me; helping me catch up to the situation at the club.

“He told me, ‘go and play your game and show what your are capable of’.

“Making my first start as a Dundee United player was special, especially in front of the fans who have given me so much support. I am not afraid of big matches or playing against big teams.

“All that matters to me is: how can I help the team and how do Dundee United get back to winning ways?”

Red tape wrangle

Anaku’s Tannadice bow followed a whirlwind international hiatus.

He was slated to make his senior Uganda debut after being called up for a friendly tournament in Benghazi, with fixtures against hosts Libya and Tanzania.

Anaku travelled from Edinburgh to London on September 18 but was stopped from travelling onto Libya.

“As I tried to check in, I was told, ‘it is restricted, you cannot go to Libya — you need a letter from the military’,” Anaku smiles ruefully. “I said, ‘military? I am going to play football! Who do I know in the army?’

“I contacted the Uganda team manager and explained what happened and we decided I would try again the next day. So I went to the airport and they looked at me and said, ‘these are just the same papers you brought yesterday!’

“I did not force it. It was better that I went back to Dundee United and trained hard for the games coming up.

“I spoke to the team manager and they are looking forward to summoning me again. With under-23 games coming up, I know they will be watching.”