Dundee United fitness sweat as Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher deemed ‘touch and go’ for Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United fitness sweat as Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher deemed ‘touch and go’ for Aberdeen clash

By Alan Temple
October 4 2022, 10.23pm
Mulgrew and Fletcher face an injury sweat (Image: SNS / DCT)
Mulgrew and Fletcher face an injury sweat (Image: SNS / DCT)

Dundee United duo Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher face a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s Tannadice showdown against Aberdeen.

Fletcher, 35, limped off during the Tangerines’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of St Johnstone at the weekend, with Tony Watt climbing from the bench to ripple the net in his place.

Head coach Liam Fox is hopeful United caught the slight groin discomfort before it became a major issue.

Fletcher was replaced after 56 minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat (Image: SNS)

Mulgrew, 36, missed out against the Saintees altogether.

The former Scotland defender suffered a thigh strain last Friday and was sidelined for the visit of the Perth outfit.

And Fox has declared both players are “touch and go” for the fixture against the Dons, with United seeking their first league win of the campaign — and just a fourth domestic victory at Tannadice in 2022.

Touch and go

Fox said: “The big man (Mulgrew) had a slight issue on Friday morning with his thigh muscle. That was disappointing for us and him.

Charlie Mulgrew suffered an injury last Friday and watched the defeat against St Johnstone from the stands (Image: SNS)

“He was moving a bit better on Tuesday morning but we are not sure at this stage how he is going to be for the weekend.

“We will have to leave that until later in the week, so he will be touch and go for the Aberdeen game.

“Fletcher felt tightness (groin) during the game and we didn’t want to do any long-term damage.

“He is being assessed by the medical staff but, again, he is probably going to be touch and go for Saturday as well.

“It would be disappointing to have the two of them missing — but it does is give opportunities to others.

“Everybody else is fine and back on the training pitch, which is a positive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
Anaku's impact has enthused fans (Image: SNS)
EXCLUSIVE: Sadat Anaku ‘learning from a legend’ as Dundee United striker opens up on…
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to…
Dundee United Must find home comforts at Tannadice (Image: SNS)
Dundee United's worrying 2022 home form laid bare ahead of crucial Tannadice double-header
Former Dundee United manager Mixu Paatelainen
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen to leave Finnish club after more relegation heartbreak
Watt slams home his first goal since February
Tony Watt 'upset' by Dundee United selection call but reveals new Tannadice priority
Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Remi Matthews handles United pressure.
4 Dundee United talking points: Can Liam Fox solve Tangerines' biggest problem after St…
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Stevie May opens the scoring.
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

Connor Scully (No 4) scores a superb overhead kick to put Cove Rangers 3-1 up against Dundee. (Image: SNS)
4 talking points from Dundee's defeat at Cove Rangers as two Connor Scully stunners…
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…

Editor's Picks