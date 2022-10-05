Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum

By Alan Temple
October 5 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 5 2022, 9.24am
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has revealed he discussed Craig Sibbald’s lack of action with the player last week.

And Fox has acknowledged that the former Livingston and Falkirk ace can feel “unfortunate” to have featured so scarcely in recent fixtures.

Sibbald, who is arguably the most combative of the club’s senior midfielders, has not started a game since being hauled off at half-time of United’s 7-0 continental capitulation against AZ Alkmaar.

Since then, he has accumulated just 108 minutes, spanning four substitute appearances.

Sibbald’s absence was thrown into sharp relief after the Tangerines’ engine room proved vulnerable on the break during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

Not for the first time this season.

Sibbald impressed against AZ Alkmaar (home) and Kilmarnock earlier this term (Image: SNS)

“Sibbs has been training away and his attitude has been spot on,” said Fox.

“He has probably been a wee bit unfortunate to come out of the team because I thought some of his performances earlier in the season were really good.

“I had a conversation with Sibbs last week and he just needs to keep training hard and he will get an opportunity.

“He needs to be patient but, when that opportunity comes, he has to make sure he is absolutely ready to take it.”

‘We are under no illusions’

Meanwhile, Fox is adamant United players do comprehend their precarious position following a dismal start to the season.

The Terrors are rooted to the foot of the Premiership with just two points from eight games and, with fixtures against Aberdeen and Hibs on the horizon, their task gets no easier.

Melker Hallberg celebrates making it 2-0 at Tannadice (Image: SNS)

Nevertheless, striker Tony Watt declared in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s defeat that United would NOT be relegated. 

“It is still very early in the season but we are under no illusions,” continued Fox. “We don’t want to be down this end of the table.

“We need to put in consistent performances, eradicate individual errors and, if we do that, then we will start to pick up points and move up the table.”

Asked whether his sense of realism regarding the situation is shared in the dressing room, Fox added: “Absolutely. You can sense that in the changing room after games.

“But we, as a group of players and staff, are the only ones who can do something about it.”





Editor's Picks