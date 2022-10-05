Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has revealed he discussed Craig Sibbald’s lack of action with the player last week.

And Fox has acknowledged that the former Livingston and Falkirk ace can feel “unfortunate” to have featured so scarcely in recent fixtures.

Sibbald, who is arguably the most combative of the club’s senior midfielders, has not started a game since being hauled off at half-time of United’s 7-0 continental capitulation against AZ Alkmaar.

Since then, he has accumulated just 108 minutes, spanning four substitute appearances.

Sibbald’s absence was thrown into sharp relief after the Tangerines’ engine room proved vulnerable on the break during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

Not for the first time this season.

“Sibbs has been training away and his attitude has been spot on,” said Fox.

“He has probably been a wee bit unfortunate to come out of the team because I thought some of his performances earlier in the season were really good.

“I had a conversation with Sibbs last week and he just needs to keep training hard and he will get an opportunity.

“He needs to be patient but, when that opportunity comes, he has to make sure he is absolutely ready to take it.”

‘We are under no illusions’

Meanwhile, Fox is adamant United players do comprehend their precarious position following a dismal start to the season.

The Terrors are rooted to the foot of the Premiership with just two points from eight games and, with fixtures against Aberdeen and Hibs on the horizon, their task gets no easier.

Nevertheless, striker Tony Watt declared in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s defeat that United would NOT be relegated.

“It is still very early in the season but we are under no illusions,” continued Fox. “We don’t want to be down this end of the table.

“We need to put in consistent performances, eradicate individual errors and, if we do that, then we will start to pick up points and move up the table.”

Asked whether his sense of realism regarding the situation is shared in the dressing room, Fox added: “Absolutely. You can sense that in the changing room after games.

“But we, as a group of players and staff, are the only ones who can do something about it.”