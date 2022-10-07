Peter Pawlett on course for major recovery milestone — but key Dundee United duo set to miss Aberdeen clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peter Pawlett could return to the Dundee United squad for the first time in EIGHT MONTHS when the Tangerines host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Pawlett, 31, has not featured for United since a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone in February, eventually undergoing surgery to remedy a persistent Achilles complaint.

The procedure ended his 2021/22 campaign — a major blow for the Terrors, given he contributed five goals and an assist in 28 appearances.

However, Pawlett has now enjoyed a spell of full training with United and head coach Liam Fox has been heartened by his progress.

Peter Pawlett bay-bay! 🙌 The Terrors are unbeaten in their last 5 league matches 👀💪#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/mamlSUQFUo — SPFL (@spfl) October 28, 2021

“Peter Pawlett will be available for the weekend,” revealed Fox. “He has trained really well and it has been good to have him back in the group.

“I’m delighted for Pete. He had to dig deep to get himself back and there have been some tough times. It’s been a long period (on the sidelines) but we are looking forward to welcoming him back.

“Whether he is stripped for Aberdeen or not? We’ll wait and see.

“If he does make the bench, it would be great for me to turn around and see Pete ready to come on and affect a game.”

Fox added: “He is walking about with a huge smile on his face. That’s always a positive and a good sign. He’s a great character to have on the training pitch because he gives his all and has undoubted quality.”

Pain-free

Pawlett candidly confessed that he had to learn to walk again following the surgery, having developed a limp during FIVE YEARS of playing through the pain barrier.

But the former Dons ace can tentatively look forward to a pain-free return to action.

“From the club’s point of view and the medical staff’s point of view, this is the first time in a long period that Pete has had no pain,” continued Fox.

“He has worked extremely hard with the sports science staff to get him back in good physical shape and he has been training really well. I’m so pleased for him.”

Double set-back

However, Fox has been dealt a double-injury blow, with Steven Fletcher (groin) and Charlie Mulgrew (thigh) set to admit defeat in their bid to be fit to face Aberdeen.

“Steven and Charlie will struggle for this weekend,” said Fox. “We’ve got a game the following Tuesday (against Hibernian) and that is maybe more likely.

“We have got big games coming thick and fast — a really busy schedule — and to have two of our most influential, senior players missing is disappointing, but that’s sometimes the way it goes.”