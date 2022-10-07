Peter Pawlett on course for major recovery milestone — but key Dundee United duo set to miss Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Pawlett on course for major recovery milestone — but key Dundee United duo set to miss Aberdeen clash

By Alan Temple
October 7 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 9.17am
Pawlett is all smiles ahead of his return. Image: SNS
Pawlett is all smiles ahead of his return. Image: SNS

Peter Pawlett could return to the Dundee United squad for the first time in EIGHT MONTHS when the Tangerines host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Pawlett, 31, has not featured for United since a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone in February, eventually undergoing surgery to remedy a persistent Achilles complaint.

The procedure ended his 2021/22 campaign — a major blow for the Terrors, given he contributed five goals and an assist in 28 appearances.

However, Pawlett has now enjoyed a spell of full training with United and head coach Liam Fox has been heartened by his progress.

“Peter Pawlett will be available for the weekend,” revealed Fox. “He has trained really well and it has been good to have him back in the group.

“I’m delighted for Pete. He had to dig deep to get himself back and there have been some tough times. It’s been a long period (on the sidelines) but we are looking forward to welcoming him back.

Whether he is stripped for Aberdeen or not? We’ll wait and see.

“If he does make the bench, it would be great for me to turn around and see Pete ready to come on and affect a game.”

Fox added: “He is walking about with a huge smile on his face. That’s always a positive and a good sign. He’s a great character to have on the training pitch because he gives his all and has undoubted quality.”

Pain-free

Pawlett candidly confessed that he had to learn to walk again following the surgery, having developed a limp during FIVE YEARS of playing through the pain barrier.

But the former Dons ace can tentatively look forward to a pain-free return to action.

Pawlett putting in the hard yards at United training. Image: SNS

“From the club’s point of view and the medical staff’s point of view, this is the first time in a long period that Pete has had no pain,” continued Fox.

“He has worked extremely hard with the sports science staff to get him back in good physical shape and he has been training really well. I’m so pleased for him.”

Double set-back

However, Fox has been dealt a double-injury blow, with Steven Fletcher (groin) and Charlie Mulgrew (thigh) set to admit defeat in their bid to be fit to face Aberdeen.

Fletcher was replaced after 56 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone (Image: SNS)

“Steven and Charlie will struggle for this weekend,” said Fox. “We’ve got a game the following Tuesday (against Hibernian) and that is maybe more likely.

“We have got big games coming thick and fast — a really busy schedule — and to have two of our most influential, senior players missing is disappointing, but that’s sometimes the way it goes.”

