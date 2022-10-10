Liam Fox wants Dundee United ‘culture’ as boss offers Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew updates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has outlined his determination to create a winning “culture” at Dundee United.

The Tangerines claimed their maiden Premiership victory of the campaign in stunning fashion on Saturday night, swatting aside Aberdeen 4-0 at an electric Tannadice.

United could climb off the foot of the table with a win against Hibernian on Tuesday night.

Indeed, a three-goal triumph would see them jump to 10th place; a fanciful notion just a few days ago.

And, although he is not getting carried away, Fox hopes his players embrace that “winning feeling” and build momentum.

“We are trying to create a (winning) culture here and it’s down to me to demand and set standards of them,” explained Fox. “That doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s a process and it’s one I’m looking forward to.

“In the meantime, we also know we have to pick up results. My experience of football players is that they love winning, and that feeling can hopefully motivate and drive them.

“Players had the winning feeling on Saturday. We hope they can do that more, for a consistent period.”

Nevertheless, Fox is under no illusions regarding the challenge ahead.

The Hibees — who were close to adding Fox to their coaching staff in the summer of 2021 when Jack Ross was manager — currently occupy third spot and have racked up four successive victories.

“We’re coming up against a very good Hibs side. We’ll be respectful to them — but we need to build on Saturday,” continued the Tannadice gaffer.

“It will be very difficult but if we show the same levels as we did on Saturday, we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of taking something from the game.”

Touch and go

Asked about the progress of Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher, who were both notable absentees for the stirring win over the Dons, Fox added: “They are both touch and go for Tuesday.

“They are working incredibly hard to get back. It would be great for me to have them back; two massive influences in the changing room and on the pitch.”