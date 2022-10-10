Liam Fox wants Dundee United ‘culture’ as boss offers Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox wants Dundee United ‘culture’ as boss offers Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew updates

By Alan Temple
October 10 2022, 10.23pm Updated: October 11 2022, 9.13am
Fox celebrates Saturday's win in understated fashion. Image: SNS
Fox celebrates Saturday's win in understated fashion. Image: SNS

Liam Fox has outlined his determination to create a winning “culture” at Dundee United.

The Tangerines claimed their maiden Premiership victory of the campaign in stunning fashion on Saturday night, swatting aside Aberdeen 4-0 at an electric Tannadice.

United could climb off the foot of the table with a win against Hibernian on Tuesday night.

Indeed, a three-goal triumph would see them jump to 10th place; a fanciful notion just a few days ago.

And, although he is not getting carried away, Fox hopes his players embrace that “winning feeling” and build momentum.

Liam Fox is all smiles as United rack up a key win. Image: SNS

“We are trying to create a (winning) culture here and it’s down to me to demand and set standards of them,” explained Fox. “That doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s a process and it’s one I’m looking forward to.

“In the meantime, we also know we have to pick up results. My experience of football players is that they love winning, and that feeling can hopefully motivate and drive them.

Players had the winning feeling on Saturday. We hope they can do that more, for a consistent period.”

Tony Watt fires past Kelle Roos to grab his third Dundee United goal.
Tony Watt fires past Kelle Roos to grab his third Dundee United goal. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, Fox is under no illusions regarding the challenge ahead.

The Hibees — who were close to adding Fox to their coaching staff in the summer of 2021 when Jack Ross was manager — currently occupy third spot and have racked up four successive victories.

“We’re coming up against a very good Hibs side. We’ll be respectful to them — but we need to build on Saturday,” continued the Tannadice gaffer.

“It will be very difficult but if we show the same levels as we did on Saturday, we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of taking something from the game.”

Touch and go

Asked about the progress of Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher, who were both notable absentees for the stirring win over the Dons, Fox added: “They are both touch and go for Tuesday.

“They are working incredibly hard to get back. It would be great for me to have them back; two massive influences in the changing room and on the pitch.”

