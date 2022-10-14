John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead

By Alan Temple
October 14 2022, 9.45am Updated: October 14 2022, 5.50pm
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT

Scotland and Aston Villa star John McGinn has revealed that he was ready to join Dundee United  — only for the Tangerines to make an ill-fated swoop for Rodney Sneijder instead.

Fresh from enduring the heartbreak of relegation with St Mirren, McGinn was considering his options in the summer of 2015 when United held talks with his agent.

McGinn also discussed the prospect of a switch to Hearts with Jambos boss Robbie Neilson, while a stunning move to MLS with Houston Dynamo fell through.

The combative midfielder was ultimately tempted to Hibernian and went on to help the club achieve promotion back to the Premiership before famously lifting the Scottish Cup in 2016.

John McGinn in action for Hibs.
John McGinn ultimately joined Hibs. Image: SNS

United, meanwhile, opted to sign former Ajax kid Sneijder, the younger brother of ex-Real Madrid and Netherlands ace Wesley.

The Dutchman made ONE appearance for the Tannadice outfit and left the club by mutual consent one month into a two-year contract.

Ego

McGinn told the Currie Club podcast: “I left St Mirren after we got relegated. It was a terrible season, both for me and the club and I decided I needed a fresh start.

“Nobody was willing to pay the transfer fee at that moment. Hibs were in the Championship and I wasn’t too keen to drop down, but my ego got a wee slap a couple of times when nobody was willing to pay it.

Rodney Sneijder with ex-Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara.
Sneijder, pictured with ex-Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara. Image: SNS

“Hearts had contacted me. Robbie Neilson phoned me when I was in Santa Ponsa and asked: ‘Do you want to come to Hearts?’ I said yes, and I never heard from him again!

Dundee United had spoken to my agent and I thought I was going there but they signed Rodney Sneijder instead. I went to Houston in America but it fell through due to red tape.

“St Mirren were then willing to do a cut-price deal (with Hibs) which worked for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Caretaker manager for Dundee United Liam Fox
Liam Fox reveals huge double fitness boost for Dundee United ahead of Ross County…
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
Scottish referees are about to receive help from VAR
JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football - and fans better buckle up…
2
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
2
The away section on Tuesday night. Image: SNS
Dundee United and Hibs 'unequivocally accept' abuse came from Tannadice away end - and…
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS
What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement?
Liam Fox
Liam Fox lists key qualities that inspired gutsy Dundee United win over Hibs
Behich was the match-winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Aziz Behich downs Hibs to lift Tangerines off…

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
3
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
4
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
5
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
6
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
7
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
8
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
9
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: Dundee woman's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights celebrated in…
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Alex Jakubiak has scored four times this season (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Alex Jakubiak set to return as boss Gary Bowyer highlights key role for…
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Oh what a night to be a winner
The Ice Cream Wars, from crime author Denise Mina, is a documentary series about a vicious gang war which tore through Glasgow's tough housing estates in the early Eighties. Image: Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland
TELLYBOX: The tragic, violent tale of the Ice Cream Wars
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
Hideaway Under the Stars is the perfect escape from reality.
Weekend at Hideaway Under the Stars is perfect escape from reality

Editor's Picks

Most Commented