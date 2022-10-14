John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland and Aston Villa star John McGinn has revealed that he was ready to join Dundee United — only for the Tangerines to make an ill-fated swoop for Rodney Sneijder instead.

Fresh from enduring the heartbreak of relegation with St Mirren, McGinn was considering his options in the summer of 2015 when United held talks with his agent.

McGinn also discussed the prospect of a switch to Hearts with Jambos boss Robbie Neilson, while a stunning move to MLS with Houston Dynamo fell through.

The combative midfielder was ultimately tempted to Hibernian and went on to help the club achieve promotion back to the Premiership before famously lifting the Scottish Cup in 2016.

United, meanwhile, opted to sign former Ajax kid Sneijder, the younger brother of ex-Real Madrid and Netherlands ace Wesley.

The Dutchman made ONE appearance for the Tannadice outfit and left the club by mutual consent one month into a two-year contract.

Ego

McGinn told the Currie Club podcast: “I left St Mirren after we got relegated. It was a terrible season, both for me and the club and I decided I needed a fresh start.

“Nobody was willing to pay the transfer fee at that moment. Hibs were in the Championship and I wasn’t too keen to drop down, but my ego got a wee slap a couple of times when nobody was willing to pay it.

“Hearts had contacted me. Robbie Neilson phoned me when I was in Santa Ponsa and asked: ‘Do you want to come to Hearts?’ I said yes, and I never heard from him again!

“Dundee United had spoken to my agent and I thought I was going there but they signed Rodney Sneijder instead. I went to Houston in America but it fell through due to red tape.

“St Mirren were then willing to do a cut-price deal (with Hibs) which worked for everyone.”