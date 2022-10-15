Scott McMann: Being dropped was ‘reset’ I needed to stake real claim for Dundee United jersey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott McMann: Being dropped was ‘reset’ I needed to stake real claim for Dundee United jersey

By Neil Robertson
October 15 2022, 9.00am
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United's Scott McMann. Image: SNS

No player ever likes being left out of the team.

Scott McMann felt the sting of rejection when he was dropped following Dundee United’s 9-0 thrashing by Celtic at Tannadice at the end of August.

However, the 26-year-old seized the opportunity to “reset” and, having worked his socks off in training, he was finally rewarded with a recall to the starting line-up against Aberdeen.

His comeback coincided with United’s first Premiership win of the season as they demolished the Dons 4-0.

McMann and the rest of his team-mates then made it back-to-back victories, beating Hibs 1-0 on Tuesday night – and the defender is hoping for more of the same in Dingwall, in a crunch clash with Ross County.

McMann said: “As a player, you never want to miss a game but you can use it as a positive, maybe to reset and focus on your training to get the basics right again.

“I feel like I have done that, using the time off to really train properly and be ready when I was given an opportunity.

“I have had to bide my time being out of the team for a while.

“It was frustrating watching but I couldn’t really complain, to be honest.

“I have just been working hard in training and I got my chance on Saturday.

“Thankfully I took it in the last couple of games and hopefully I can keep helping the team get more results.”

McMann admitted it is vitally important that United keep the momentum going.

The former Hamilton player said: “It is massive. You could feel the momentum on Tuesday night after beating Aberdeen on Saturday.

“We obviously went 1-0 up but even in the second half when we had to dig in, doing the nasty side of the game just to get the result, we did it really well.

“They were on top for a while but we dug in and got the three points.”

McMann added: “A lot of times at Hamilton, especially in the Premiership as a small club, you did a lot of defending.

“It was backs against the wall at times so it is something I have been used to in my career.

“But I thought all the boys dealt with it really well on Tuesday.

“We also played some good football, especially in the first half.”

Dundee United’s fourth place finish sparked jubilant scenes amongst supporters last time they visited Dingwall. Image: SNS

Despite the two wins, United are still sitting 11th in the table on the same points as rock bottom County.

However, McMann is determined to pick up another three points – just like United did in Dingwall on the final day of last season to clinch fourth spot.

McMann said: “The game is massive. We are on the same points as them and they won last week as well.

“Both teams will be going into it looking to win but we feel we have enough to go up there and take three points.

“The last time we were there, it was a brilliant day, clinching fourth place.

“So hopefully we can take those good memories into Saturday and get a result again.”

