Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum on two-year contract

By Alan Temple
October 14 2022, 9.04pm Updated: October 14 2022, 9.35pm
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS

Dundee United have completed the signing of former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum — and could make his debut against Ross County.

Djoum, 33, has been training with the Tannadice outfit since the beginning of the month, having been released by Cypriot side Apollon Limassol in August.

And the Cameroon international has impressed boss Liam Fox sufficiently to earn a contract until the summer of 2024.

Djoum will be available to make his United debut in Saturday’s showdown against County after receiving a work permit.

“I’m delighted that Arnaud has signed for us,” Fox told United’s official website. “He’s a very talented midfielder who will give us a different option.

“He has a terrific pedigree and has been very impressive since joining us in training two weeks ago. He looks sharp and is determined to make an impact on Scottish football again.”

Pedigree

Midfielder Djoum made 129 appearances for Hearts in four years in Gorgie, scoring 16 goals and claiming 18 assists.

in that time he established himself in the Cameroon squad and lifted the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions.

Arnaud Djoum training with Hearts. Image: SNS

He worked with Fox at the Jambos, playing alongside current Tangerine first-teamers Liam Smith and Tony Watt in the process.

Djoum has also turned out for Brussels, Anderlecht, Roda JC, Akhisarspor, Lech Poznan and Saudi big-spenders Al-Raed during a varied career, bringing vast experience to Tannadice.

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “When the opportunity arises to sign a player of Arnaud’s quality you have to give it serious consideration.

“He perfectly fits the profile of the type of player we want at our club. He’s talented, experienced and an established international.

“We are confident Arnaud will be a valuable asset to us on the park and influential off it.

“We’ve worked hard to get this one over the line and expedited the work permit process to ensure he is available for selection as soon as possible.”

