4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and ‘117 cap’ stat underlines fierce competition

Dundee United made it seven points from a possible nine as they fought from behind to draw 1-1 against Ross County on Saturday.

Tony Watt’s third goal in four appearances secured a share of the spoils in the Highlands, cancelling out Ross Callachan’s first-half opener.

Dylan Levitt rattled the cross-bar as the visitors came achingly close to claiming a pivotal victory.

Nevertheless, the result proved enough to ensure United remain above County in the battle at the bottom.

Courier Sport was in Dingwall to analyse some of the major talking points following the contest.

Bouncebackability

Saturday’s draw in the Highlands marked the first time United have fallen behind in a match and rescued any sort of result this term.

Without wishing to patronise or damn with faint praise, that is a notable milestone — particularly when considering how fragile the Tangerines have been for much of the campaign.

Not only has losing the first goal previously meant a defeat for the Terrors, but under Jack Ross it often preceded a capitulation — the shipping of goals in alarming clusters.

Six goals in 25 minutes against AZ Alkmaar; two in 11 minutes against St Mirren; seven in 40 minutes against Celtic.

However, United immediately steadied the ship after Callachan gave County the lead in Dingwall. Indeed, Glenn Middleton and Watt both forced sharp saves from Ross Laidlaw within minutes of the visitors falling behind.

Fox’s charges remained calm, resolute and deservedly restored parity. That will be another fillip to the belief of this group as they seek to climb the Premiership.

Strength in depth

Speaking after the match, Fox heralded the strength in depth now possessed by the United squad — warning that NOBODY is assured a starting berth.

Scanning up the Scottish Premiership table, you reach Aberdeen and Hearts before finding a club with comparable quality and experience throughout.

The substitutes bench on Saturday read: Mark Birighitti, Charlie Mulgrew, Immi Niskanen, Peter Pawlett, Steven Fletcher, Arnaud Djoum, Archie Meekison, Sadat Anaku and Ian Harkes.

Between them, that bench possesses just north of 2,500 appearances in senior football and 117 full international caps.

There is a conversation to be had regarding what this means for the oft-mentioned focus on youth development that is intended to be the cornerstone of United’s business model — but, for the moment, survival is the priority.

And there is no doubt Fox is working with a squad capable of not only securing their Premiership status, but rising up the standings.

Arnaud Djoum debut assessment

Speaking of pedigree, Fox was visibly delighted to get 45 minutes into the legs of Djoum, declaring, ‘he will only get better.’

Djoum certainly sought to impose his physicality on the game — he was involved in a crunching 50-50 challenge within seconds of his introduction at half-time.

His positioning was intelligent — to be expected of an Africa Cup of Nations-winner with more than 400 senior games under his belt — and, perhaps an overlooked attribute he possesses, Djoum was a threat at attacking set-pieces.

The former Hearts and Lech Poznan man was convinced that referee Craig Napier should have awarded a penalty when he hit the deck while attempting to meet a Dylan Levitt corner-kick.

Nevertheless, Djoum will have far more effective afternoons than this. Released by Apollon Limassol in August, he has not played a competitive match since May and clearly needs to get up to speed.

Djoum’s defensive impact amounted to one clearance and one foul committed. He won just one of his four duels (for reference, fellow half-time substitute Meekison won three).

Only Steven Fletcher — on the pitch for eight minutes — touched the ball fewer times than Djoum in the United side (20).

Once the Cameroon international finds match sharpness, he will undoubtedly effect games in a more potent manner.

Hampden calling?

The precious point allows United to put Premiership action on the back-burner for a few days, safe in the knowledge that seven points from a possible nine has truly kick-started their campaign.

Now, the Tangerines can turn their attention to a mouth-watering Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

United have already done themselves justice at Rugby Park this season. Their 1-1 draw in Ayrshire on the opening day of the season was the best domestic showing under Ross by a country mile.

While a Killie side managed by Derek McInnes — a man who guided Aberdeen to Hampden with absurd regularity — is an onerous opponent, Fox can take heart from the momentum built in the last three games.

And if the Tangerines can reach a semi-final at the national stadium, it would be an immeasurable boost to the United players — AND the beleaguered supporters who endured plenty of punishment in the opening weeks of the campaign.