Arnaud Djoum: I can win silverware with Dundee United

By Alan Temple
October 17 2022, 10.23pm
Djoum could make his first start for United against Killie. Image: SNS
Djoum could make his first start for United against Killie. Image: SNS

Arnaud Djoum endured a galling Scottish Cup final defeat in his last appearance for Hearts.

Now, the Dundee United star is determined to go one better and lift silverware with the Tangerines.

Djoum, 33, made a quick-fire debut for United on Saturday, playing the full second half in a battling 1-1 draw against Ross County — less than 24 hours after penning a two-year contract.

The Cameroon international will be firmly in contention to line up against Kilmarnock in Tuesday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final — with a trip to Hampden awaiting the victors at Rugby Park.

Djoum has already lifted his continent’s most valued prize, winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions in 2017. He also claimed domestic titles in Poland and Cyprus with Lech Poznan and Apollon Limassol, respectively.

Djoum is presented with Africa’s biggest prize. Image: Shutterstock

However, his appetite for medals is far from sated.

“I have won some trophies before and I know that feeling — it is a feeling that you want more and more,” said Djoum. “I think we have a big chance to do that with Dundee United. I have seen the squad and the quality of the players.

“We have experience players and young talents, so I am looking forward to the challenge.

“I know it was a bad start but things are getting better, people are confident and hopefully we can go through to the final.”

‘Special memory’

A return to Hampden would be a mouth-watering one for Djoum, having played the full match as Celtic battled back to defeat the Jambos 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final of May 2019.

It would prove to be the popular midfielder’s farewell, subsequently joining Saudi outfit Al-Raed.

“Hopefully I can get straight back to Hampden,” smiled Djoum. “It is a special memory when I think about that cup final (against Celtic).

“We were winning 1-0 in the second half and I think we had a good chance to win the cup. We were playing a very good match and had some good players — I think about playing with Aaron Hickey in that match — but we were unlucky.

“Celtic scored two goals and that is how it can happen.

“I knew that it was possibly my last game for Hearts. So, to have the opportunity to get back to Hampden again would be great.”

