Arnaud Djoum hails ‘amazing’ Dundee United fans for Vengaboys serenade as Cameroon star outlines World Cup timeline

As the rhythmic roar of ‘Djoum, Djoum, Djoum, Djoum’ — to the tune of the Vengaboys hit ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom’ — echoed around Ross County’s Global Energy Arena, Arnaud Djoum felt a gladdening feeling of familiarity.

After three years of globetrotting, Djoum was back in his home away from home.

“The Dundee United fans were amazing to me, already,” smiled Djoum. “I heard them singing my song from my time at Hearts. That welcome was very special.”

It is not merely the regular Europop serenades that made his four years in Scotland the most enjoyable of his career.

Djoum found another gear when he joined Hearts in 2015, recovering from an ill-fated spell with Lech Poznan in Poland. He swiftly established himself as a mainstay in Robbie Neilson’s side, ultimately catching the eye of Cameroon chiefs.

He took his Premiership form on to the international stage with the Indomitable Lions, winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations before representing his country at the Confederations Cup.

A switch to Saudi side Al-Raed may have been a successful and lucrative one, but Djoum has never again matched the personal and professional enjoyment he experienced in Scotland.

Indeed, his second son, Liam, was born in Edinburgh. So, when the opportunity arose to return to these shores with United, he did not hesitate.

“I’ve missed Scotland a lot,” he continued. “The timing was right for me to return and when I think about the experience I had in Scotland with Hearts, it was such an easy choice.

“As I think back on my whole career, it was the best time of my football and my family life.

“Scotland is like a second home to me — my second son was born here, so even when I touched back down in Scotland, it was so special. That attachment has always been there.

“I’ve travelled a lot but Scotland, and the Scottish people in general, is really good. The people are nice and treat you well. It is a feeling you want to come back to.”

Great things

Liam Fox was a constant on the coaching staff during Djoum’s time at Hearts.

Fox has been fulsome in his praise for Djoum’s character, quality and pedigree — and the respect is evidently mutual, with the former Roda JC man adamant he always knew the young coach would end up in senior management.

“Foxy (Liam Fox) and Stevie Crawford (United No.2) being here is a big draw,” said Djoum, who has penned a deal until the summer of 2024. “I worked with them both at Hearts and Foxy, especially, for a long period.

“He has always been focused on the details and wants to learn and make footballers better.

“We were very close and he always tried to help me. I have a really positive relationship with him and he can push me to the maximum level.

“I always thought Foxy would be a manager. You could see the potential because he always wanted to be better and learn. I am very pleased he has got this chance and I’m sure he will do great things.”

Qatar dream

Djoum’s immediate focus is on firing United to Hampden in tonight’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock, and ensuring the Tangerines climb away from danger in the Premiership.

However, his international aspirations still burn bright.

Cameroon have qualified for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar and, with Djoum selected for the national squad as recently as March 2022, he could yet make a late surge for the final 26-man group.

“I want to play as many games as I can and maybe reach the World Cup because I have great experience with Cameroon,” he added. “It would be a dream for me to play this World Cup and I will try to be fit, play games and play well.

“You never know, if you perform then things can happen quickly. It happened before with Hearts — a lot of great things happened for me at international level. I will keep believing that I can be at this World Cup.”