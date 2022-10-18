Liam Fox addresses Kilmarnock penalty award as Dundee United boss rues ‘missed opportunity’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox admits Dundee United blew a “real opportunity” to reach Hampden after slipping to a “nervy” 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock.

While far from a classic, United were second best at Rugby Park on the balance of chances.

Fox was left to rue the contentious penalty award that allowed Kyle Lafferty to notch the opening goal, with Liam Smith penalised for handball as he blocked a drive from the Northern Irishman.

He noted: “My initial reaction was that it was extremely harsh.”

But even after levelling through Glenn Middleton, United struggled to impose themselves and Dan Armstrong ultimately nodded home a second-half winner for Killie.

The Ayrshire outfit also struck the post through Joe Wright and saw Lafferty come close on a couple of occasions.

Fox said: “Let’s have it right — it’s a huge disappointment for us and a real missed opportunity.

“It was a nervy game and probably wasn’t the greatest game to watch. Fair play to Kilmarnock for getting a second goal to win the game, but it’s disappointing for us.

“We got back level but then didn’t really kick on. That’s probably my biggest disappointment. We were better in the second half and had a bit more control but we didn’t threaten as much as I wanted and didn’t test the Kilmarnock keeper enough.”

Switched off

For all Killie’s opener was controversial, their second goal will be equally maddening from a United perspective.

Armstrong was allowed to ghost in from the flank and head home a Jordan Jones delivery, gleefully unmarked, from point-blank range.

“They were putting loads of crosses into the box,” added Fox. “We dealt with it 99 per cent of the time. But we switched off for that one moment and paid for it.”