Liam Fox addresses Kilmarnock penalty award as Dundee United boss rues ‘missed opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox addresses Kilmarnock penalty award as Dundee United boss rues ‘missed opportunity’

By Alan Temple
October 18 2022, 10.25pm Updated: October 18 2022, 10.27pm
Liam Fox remonstrates with fourth official David Dickinson. Image: SNS
Liam Fox remonstrates with fourth official David Dickinson. Image: SNS

Liam Fox admits Dundee United blew a “real opportunity” to reach Hampden after slipping to a “nervy” 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock.

While far from a classic, United were second best at Rugby Park on the balance of chances.

Fox was left to rue the contentious penalty award that allowed Kyle Lafferty to notch the opening goal, with Liam Smith penalised for handball as he blocked a drive from the Northern Irishman.

He noted: “My initial reaction was that it was extremely harsh.”

Lafferty’s shot hits Smith. Image: SNS

But even after levelling through Glenn Middleton, United struggled to impose themselves and Dan Armstrong ultimately nodded home a second-half winner for Killie.

The Ayrshire outfit also struck the post through Joe Wright and saw Lafferty come close on a couple of occasions.

Fox said: “Let’s have it right — it’s a huge disappointment for us and a real missed opportunity.

“It was a nervy game and probably wasn’t the greatest game to watch. Fair play to Kilmarnock for getting a second goal to win the game, but it’s disappointing for us.

“We got back level but then didn’t really kick on. That’s probably my biggest disappointment. We were better in the second half and had a bit more control but we didn’t threaten as much as I wanted and didn’t test the Kilmarnock keeper enough.”

Switched off

For all Killie’s opener was controversial, their second goal will be equally maddening from a United perspective.

A dejected Fox. Image: SNS

Armstrong was allowed to ghost in from the flank and head home a Jordan Jones delivery, gleefully unmarked, from point-blank range.

“They were putting loads of crosses into the box,” added Fox. “We dealt with it 99 per cent of the time. But we switched off for that one moment and paid for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Armstrong nods home the winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty…
Liam Fox and Derek McInnes.
Liam Fox on Derek McInnes text message as Tannadice boss aims to reward Dundee…
Dundee United travel to Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup tonight.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's cup clash at Kilmarnock has more riding on it than…
Djoum on his United debut. Image: SNS
Arnaud Djoum hails 'amazing' Dundee United fans for Vengaboys serenade as Cameroon star outlines…
Djoum could make his first start for United against Killie. Image: SNS
Arnaud Djoum: I can win silverware with Dundee United
Middleton, left, is 'grateful' for the work of Crawford
Glenn Middleton outlines Stevie Crawford impact as Dundee United star gets back to basics
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…

Most Read

1
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 – before rematch sparked infamous…
2
Street Pastor Sandy Gunn.
Street pastor Sandy Gunn, 79, on saving lives and Perth’s declining nightlife
3
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
5
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
6
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
7
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
8
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to an anti-paedophile protest on Links Street in Kirkcaldy on Monday night Picture shows; Police and protestors at a protest on Links Street in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Fife Parents Against Predators Date; 18/10/2022
Man charged after riot police attend ‘paedophile’ protest in Kirkcaldy
9
Monifieth Swimming Club gave their members a trip to the Megabowl, Dundee, as a treat for winning the Midlands 1st and 3rd Divisions.
Do you remember life in the fast lane at Dundee’s Megabowl?
10
Alan Aitken and Harry Gould, residents at Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry, are angered about the state of a 'dangerous' path that has been left unfinished for 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry residents may have to fork out to make unfinished footpath safe

More from The Courier

Daniel Cahill as James IV and Danielle Jam as Ellen in James IV: Queen of the Fight.
REVIEW: James IV: Queen of the Fight a powerful, resonant piece of theatre
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Image: BMW.
Road Test: BMW's 2 Series Active Tourer a people carrier that thinks it's a…
Dundee's last semi-final appearance came against Gretna in 2006 (Image: SNS).
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's last semi-final was in a different era - some of their…
Post Thumbnail
Pitlochry shop worker sacked for kissing woman without consent
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: How Dundee feels about city's statue of George Kinloch
Campervan cocaine dealer caught with £25k stash on A9 in Perthshire
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee games history Picture shows; Games/MJ and Brian/MK and Kayleigh. Dundee. Supplied by BBC Alba Date; Unknown
New TV show shines light on Dundee gaming explosion and how Grand Theft Auto…
The North Queensferry hotel appeal has been lodged
Developers appeal refusal of plans to transform Fife hotel into luxury flats with Forth…
The iconic Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel marks card with 200% rise in sales
Courier- Graham Brown - Carnoustie Links Charities - CR0038989 - Carnoustie - Image shows: Carnoustie Golf Links community benefits scheme this evening handed out almost £50,000 to local organisations. It's part of a scheme which has contributed hundreds of thousands of pounds since its inception, boosted by events such as The Open. Representatives of the groups were at Links House for the presentation of cheques by Links Chief exec Mike Wells and Carnoustie Cllr David Cheape who is on the community benefits committee. 17/10/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Carnoustie Links chips in with more than £40,000 of vital support for local groups

Editor's Picks

Most Commented