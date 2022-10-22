Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss pinpoints failings in St Mirren defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox admits Dundee United must swiftly address familiar failings after slipping three points adrift of guaranteed Premiership safety.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against St Mirren, with the manner of the Buddies’ goals affording a feeling of déjà vu.

A Carljohan Eriksson O.G. and Alex Greive’s late winner both came from relatively unchallenged deliveries into the box — much like Dan Armstrong’s midweek decider for Kilmarnock.

With St Johnstone and Killie both winning in this match-day, United remain in 11th spot but have fallen further behind those potential relegation rivals.

“There are aspects of our game that I thought were quite good but there are things we need to get better at — and need to get better at quickly,” said a visibly dejected Fox.

“We need to stop crosses coming into the box and we need to make better decisions, especially when we are on top in games.

“We need to look at other ways to combat that (threat from wide) — and it’s up to me and my staff to do that.

“We’ve conceded a couple of goals when we are on top in games. There is plenty for us to look at structurally, and individually.”

On the impact made by Steven Fletcher, who climbed from the bench and briefly restored parity, Fox added: “He has been training well throughout this week and he’s a massive influence in our changing room; a top player.

“When he came on, there was a reaction. He got his goal and it’s a positive to have him back.”

Injury concerns

Tony Watt, who teed up Fletcher’s leveller with a neat knock-down, limped off in the second half, while Wales international Dylan Levitt was a notable absentee from the United squad.

“It’s a wee issue with Tony’s back but, so being close to the end of the game, we’re not sure,” added Fox.

“We’ll see how he is this week.

“And Dylan hurt his knee on Tuesday night. He got a bit of ligament damage on his knee. But it’s nothing too serious and hopefully he’ll be back for next week.”