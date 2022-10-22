Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss pinpoints failings in St Mirren defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss pinpoints failings in St Mirren defeat

By Alan Temple
October 22 2022, 6.09pm
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS

Liam Fox admits Dundee United must swiftly address familiar failings after slipping three points adrift of guaranteed Premiership safety.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against St Mirren, with the manner of the Buddies’ goals affording a feeling of déjà vu.

A Carljohan Eriksson O.G. and Alex Greive’s late winner both came from relatively unchallenged deliveries into the box — much like Dan Armstrong’s midweek decider for Kilmarnock. 

With St Johnstone and Killie both winning in this match-day, United remain in 11th spot but have fallen further behind those potential relegation rivals.

Fletcher initially made it 1-1 in Paisley. Image: SNS

“There are aspects of our game that I thought were quite good but there are things we need to get better at — and need to get better at quickly,” said a visibly dejected Fox.

“We need to stop crosses coming into the box and we need to make better decisions, especially when we are on top in games.

“We need to look at other ways to combat that (threat from wide) — and it’s up to me and my staff to do that.

“We’ve conceded a couple of goals when we are on top in games. There is plenty for us to look at structurally, and individually.”

On the impact made by Steven Fletcher, who climbed from the bench and briefly restored parity, Fox added: “He has been training well throughout this week and he’s a massive influence in our changing room; a top player.

“When he came on, there was a reaction. He got his goal and it’s a positive to have him back.”

Injury concerns

Tony Watt, who teed up Fletcher’s leveller with a neat knock-down, limped off in the second half, while Wales international Dylan Levitt was a notable absentee from the United squad.

Watt limps off with a back strain. Image: SNS

“It’s a wee issue with Tony’s back but, so being close to the end of the game, we’re not sure,” added Fox.

“We’ll see how he is this week.

“And Dylan hurt his knee on Tuesday night. He got a bit of ligament damage on his knee. But it’s nothing too serious and hopefully he’ll be back for next week.”

