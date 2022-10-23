5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at St Mirren

By Alan Temple
October 23 2022, 12.30pm
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s three-game unbeaten run in the Premiership came to a shuddering halt as St Mirren claimed a 2-1 victory in Paisley on Saturday.

The defeat, hot on the heels of the Tangerines’ Premier Sports Cup exit against Kilmarnock, leaves United three points adrift of guaranteed safety.

A Carljohan Eriksson own goal and Alex Greive’s late header sealed the triumph for the Buddies, rendering Steven Fletcher’s equaliser redundant.

Courier Sport was at the SMISA Stadium to analyse the major talking points, from the familiar failings to Fletcher’s heartening comeback.

Stop the crosses

For those Arabs who watched United succumb to defeat at Killie, there was maddening sense of déjà vu in Paisley — and not just because of the identical scoreline.

Both goals came from relatively unchallenged deliveries from wide areas, allowing St Mirren attackers to do the damage — albeit the opener was an Eriksson own goal after Curtis Main’s header hit the post and ricocheted off the Finnish stopper.

Dan Armstrong settled matters at Rugby Park with a similar effort in midweek.

Three consecutive goals conceded in the same manner is a pattern that clearly needs fixed.

Stopping the crosses is a blindingly obvious solution — and there does need to be more aggression in the closing down, at times.

However, United’s forward players also need to look after the ball, as some dangerous situations have been down to overloads resulting from the sloppy loss of possession and quick counter-attacks.

A dismayed Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS

It will be an undoubted priority for boss Liam Fox this week because every time an unchecked delivery into the box is allowed, United look wobbly.

Which brings us to…

Mobility vs Physicality at the back

Fox’s decision to utilise a back-three of Scott McMann, Ryan Edwards and Liam Smith has been a largely successful one.

Deploying natural full-backs alongside captain Edwards has given the Tangerines more mobility and energy, while allowing wing-backs Aziz Behich and Kieran Freeman (or Immi Niskanen, as was the case on Saturday) to push forward.

However, as with any tactic, there are pro and cons.

And in the last two matches, managers have cottoned on to the cons.

St Mirren fielded two physically imposing strikers — Main and Jonah Ayunga — in central positions, evidently seeking to take advantage of the fact Edwards is United’s only towering centre-half (see average positions below).

St Mirren’s average positions, with No.10 Main and No.7 Ayunga. Image: Opta

Derek McInnes deployed exactly the same strategy last week, with Kyle Lafferty and Christian Doidge fielded in tandem for Kilmarnock.

As such, every time the ball was whipped into the box, alarm bells were ringing.

United claimed big wins against Aberdeen and Hibs, who fielded single focal points in attack — Bojan Miovski and Mykola Kukharevych — with whom Edwards could battle. That allowed Smith and McMann to handle the nippy wide attackers. That suits the Terrors.

More traditional two-up-top formations seem to be a very different challenge — and one that might require a Plan B.

On the plus side, United’s next opponents, Motherwell, tend to play that way with Kevin van Veen as a lone attacker.

Vulnerability on the break

For all United have shown undoubted signs of improvement under Fox, there remains a vulnerability on the counter-attack.

That weakness was evident earlier this season when the Buddies gleefully ceded the ball to Jack Ross’ Tangerines, safe in the knowledge that they could stay resolute and break with devastating effect.

To an extent, history repeated itself on Saturday.

United enjoyed 63% possession and registered 392 successful passes to St Mirren’s 184 — and one suspects that won’t bother Stephen Robinson one bit.

St Mirren players celebrate. Image: SNS

They were primed to pounce on any United errors and sweep forwards with pace and efficacy, which is exactly what they did for Greive’s winning goal.

With only 37% possession, the Buddies scored twice and hit the woodwork three times.

The wider point is: United still appear to struggle when charged with dominating and controlling a game.

In their fine victories over Aberdeen and Hibs, the Terrors won with 35% and 36% possession. When expected to take the initiative against St Johnstone in the prior match, they had 64% possession and lost 2-1.

Better decision making when attacking, allied with snapping back into their defensive shape quicker, will be pivotal if United are to shake that vulnerability on turnovers.

Steven Fletcher impact

The return of Steven Fletcher was a glistening silver lining.

The former Scotland international, back from a groin issue, produced a fine cameo after entering the fray on 54 minutes.

His goal, which restored parity at 1-1, showed poise and precision, firing a low finish beyond Trevor Carson after meeting a Watt knock-down.

Fletcher salutes the travelling fans. Image: SNS

Indeed, it was a blow when Watt had to be withdrawn due to a back injury. There were flickers of a lively partnership.

Only on the pitch for just 40 minutes, Fletcher registered as many shots and touches in the penalty box as any United player.

He will undoubtedly be in contention for a recall to the starting line-up when the Steelmen visit Tannadice next weekend.

A free week

Saturday was United’s fifth game in 14 days.

It was St Mirren’s third in that time.

In moments, it looked it — United’s pressing not quite as sharp; a lack of crispness in the passing; a couple of players not hitting the same levels they did against Aberdeen, Hibs and Ross County.

While excuses will fall on deaf ears, given United have found themselves in this precarious league position due to their own woeful start to the campaign, it is also fair to say the free week ahead will be a welcome one.

It will allow United to regroup, recharge and let Fox build on the positives over the last fortnight — and rectify the negatives.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Jamie McGrath in action for United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath makes St Mirren celebration vow as Dundee United star reveals extra fuel…
A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.
JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if…
2
Fox is a VAR advocate. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes VAR prediction as Dundee United boss ponders 'freshness' conundrum
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery - 'Jack Ross put…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie'd in…
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scotland ahead of…
2

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…
Angus Council's fostering and adoption teams were out promoting the service at the Arbroath Parkrun. Image: Gareth Jennings
Volunteers highlight need for foster carers at Arbroath parkrun

Editor's Picks

Most Commented