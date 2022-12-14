Michael O’Neill on why Liam Fox needs ‘chance’ to steer Dundee United out of relegation trouble and importance of Steven Fletcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael O’Neill on why Liam Fox needs ‘chance’ to steer Dundee United out of relegation trouble and importance of Steven Fletcher

By Scott Lorimer
December 14 2022, 2.59pm Updated: December 14 2022, 3.04pm
Michael O'Neill has tipped Dundee United boss Liam Fox for success - and believes Steven Fletcher can play a big part in the club's Premiership survival. Image: SNS
Michael O'Neill has tipped Dundee United boss Liam Fox for success - and believes Steven Fletcher can play a big part in the club's Premiership survival. Image: SNS

He may be a rookie boss but Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been tipped to steer the club out of their relegation mire by one of the most experienced managers in UK football.

The Tangerines find themselves bottom of the Premiership after a stuttering first half of the season.

United sit three points adrift of Kilmarnock as they look to kick start their season this weekend away to Livingston, after the winter break for the World Cup.

Fox hasn’t found life easy as United head coach, following the departure of Jack Ross.

He has managed to get points on the board but is under increasing pressure from expectant Arabs.

Michael O'Neill has been appointed Northern Ireland manager for a second spell. Image: PA
Michael O’Neill has been appointed Northern Ireland manager for a second spell. Image: PA

One boss who can appreciate the strain Fox is under is former United winger Michael O’Neill, last week appointed Northern Ireland manager for the second time.

Fox ‘a very good coach’

He believes his former side are more than capable of cutting it in the top-flight.

O’Neill, 53, knows the importance of being given a chance, having being handed an opportunity at Brechin nearly two decades ago.

He shares sympathy for Fox, who took charge of a team rocked by European and domestic humiliations.

“It has been difficult for the club,” he said.

“There was such a contrast between the first and second leg of the European result.

O'Neill has heaped praise on Dundee United boss Liam Fox. Image: SNS
O’Neill has heaped praise on Dundee United boss Liam Fox. Image: SNS

“People started to talk about the great European nights again after the 1-0 win but the second leg was a really damaging result, then followed the Celtic result.

“That kind of situation at any club is difficult to manage.

“I know young Liam Fox and he’s a very good young coach and hopefully he’s given a chance.

“What you need is consistency in these situations.

“I look at their squad and they are more than capable of being in the Premiership.

“It’s not going to be easy but I think he’s done well so far. He’s a young manager.”

Fletcher importance

O’Neill believes United have an important weapon in their armoury in the form of Steven Fletcher.

The veteran striker played under him at Stoke.

While the former Scotland international has yet to hit the heights at Tannadice, O’Neill believes he can play a big role at United.

Fletcher played under O'Neill at Stoke. Image: Shutterstock
Fletcher played under O’Neill at Stoke. Image: Shutterstock

“Steven will be a very important player in the dressing room,” he explained.

“He’s very experienced and will want to make sure United are in the top-flight next season.

“Their one objective now is to stay there and hopefully they can do that.”

