Michael O’Neill on why Liam Fox needs ‘chance’ to steer Dundee United out of relegation trouble and importance of Steven Fletcher

He may be a rookie boss but Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been tipped to steer the club out of their relegation mire by one of the most experienced managers in UK football.

The Tangerines find themselves bottom of the Premiership after a stuttering first half of the season.

United sit three points adrift of Kilmarnock as they look to kick start their season this weekend away to Livingston, after the winter break for the World Cup.

Fox hasn’t found life easy as United head coach, following the departure of Jack Ross.

He has managed to get points on the board but is under increasing pressure from expectant Arabs.

One boss who can appreciate the strain Fox is under is former United winger Michael O’Neill, last week appointed Northern Ireland manager for the second time.

Fox ‘a very good coach’

He believes his former side are more than capable of cutting it in the top-flight.

O’Neill, 53, knows the importance of being given a chance, having being handed an opportunity at Brechin nearly two decades ago.

He shares sympathy for Fox, who took charge of a team rocked by European and domestic humiliations.

“It has been difficult for the club,” he said.

“There was such a contrast between the first and second leg of the European result.

“People started to talk about the great European nights again after the 1-0 win but the second leg was a really damaging result, then followed the Celtic result.

“That kind of situation at any club is difficult to manage.

“I know young Liam Fox and he’s a very good young coach and hopefully he’s given a chance.

“What you need is consistency in these situations.

“I look at their squad and they are more than capable of being in the Premiership.

“It’s not going to be easy but I think he’s done well so far. He’s a young manager.”

Fletcher importance

O’Neill believes United have an important weapon in their armoury in the form of Steven Fletcher.

The veteran striker played under him at Stoke.

While the former Scotland international has yet to hit the heights at Tannadice, O’Neill believes he can play a big role at United.

“Steven will be a very important player in the dressing room,” he explained.

“He’s very experienced and will want to make sure United are in the top-flight next season.

“Their one objective now is to stay there and hopefully they can do that.”