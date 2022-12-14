Ross Graham: Dundee United can’t afford a slow start after World Cup break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham insists everyone at Dundee United is determined to right the wrongs that have put the club in a precarious position.

The Tangerines entered the World Cup break sitting rock bottom of the Premiership, three points beyond Kilmarnock in 11th spot.

Since then, Tannadice head coach Liam Fox has been working his players hard in training with double and triple sessions the order of the day.

Now, as United put the finishing touches to their preparations for the return of Premiership action at Livingston on Saturday, Graham is determined there will be an immediate upturn in fortunes.

Hit the ground running

“We are looking to hit the ground running,” said the 21-year-old.

“We can’t afford to get off to a slow start, especially with the position we are in.

“We need to pick up points as quickly as possible.

“It does feel a bit like a fresh start.

“But everyone is just itching to get back out there and play to fix what we did wrong in the first part of the season.

“Hopefully we can pick up some results starting at Livi.”

Graham added: “It has been quite tough since we have been back in, just like a mini pre-season pretty much.

“But It has been enjoyable and the boys have worked hard to ensure we are all ready for when the league starts.”