Aziz Behich: Lionel Messi tussle and brush with World Cup greatness ‘over’ as focused Dundee United star prepares for Premiership scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aziz Behich: Lionel Messi tussle and brush with World Cup greatness ‘over’ as focused Dundee United star prepares for Premiership scrap

By Neil Robertson
December 23 2022, 10.27pm
Aziz Behich pictured at Dundee United's Tannadice Park on December 22. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich pictured at Dundee United's Tannadice Park on December 22. Image: SNS

Aziz Behich mixed it with Messi and came agonisingly close to scoring one of the all-time great World Cup goals for Australia.

Now though, the 32-year-old’s full focus has switched to domestic duties and helping Dundee United dig themselves out of the large hole they currently found themselves in.

Behich was one of the Socceroos’ star men in Qatar as Graham Arnold’s side made it through to the last 16, before losing narrowly to eventual tournament winners Argentina.

During that epic match, the United man was involved in a bust-up with Lionel Messi and later the defender embarked on a remarkable run with a superb last-ditch tackle denying him what would have been a wonder goal.

However, Behich has drawn a line under those experiences to concentrate on helping the bottom-of-the-table Tangerines hit the ground running as they return to competitive action against Hearts at Tannadice this afternoon.

Lionel Messi and Dundee United’s Aziz Behich clash during Argentina and Australia’s last-16 tie in Qatar. Image: Shutterstock

Behich insisted: “The full focus is on Dundee United now and that part of things, the World Cup, is over.

“We have big games coming up, starting with Hearts on Saturday, and we have to start picking up wins.

“Momentum and confidence will play a big part in the next few months, so we want to start off again on the front foot.

“If we can get a result this weekend it will set a tempo for the rest of the season.

“We are kicking off again at home, the boys have been training hard during the break and we’re ready to go.

“We were ready for Livingston last week but it wasn’t to be so we’re excited to finally get going this weekend.

“I have a job to do here and all my thinking is about helping the squad get out of the position we’re in.

“Our squad is too good to be where we’re at right now and as a squad we have to start picking up wins.”

Weather taking toll

Behich admitted that he hasn’t found the transition from Qatar to Dundee a difficult one with one notable exception.

The full-back said: “The only thing that has taken getting used to again has been the weather!

“I took four or five days off to recover but was then back in. I don’t have any injuries or anything so I’m raring to go again.

“The game being off last weekend gave me more of a chance to get back into it here, so we’re good to go for the Hearts game.”

Behich will have a quickfire reunion today with some of his Australia team-mates who play for Hearts – Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles.

He added: “The Hearts boys are good lads and good players, that’s why they got recognised by the national side.

Behich’s Socceroos team-mate Cammy Devlin (left) with Hearts boss Robbie Neilson. Image: SNS

“It will be good to match up against fellow Aussies but they are opponents this weekend and friendships go on hold.”

After the Argentina game, Messi gave his shirt to Devlin however Behich insists memories are what he will treasure most from the tournament.

He stated: “Getting shirts is the last thing on my mind, to be honest.

“I have said before that I value the Australian shirt more than someone else’s and it’s more about enjoying the moment for me.

“We won two games, something our golden generation didn’t do, and we kept clean sheets – so it was a successful tournament.

“We took the eventual winners to the final minute as well so that shows how we performed.

“It’s about enjoying it with your team-mates because these things don’t come around very often.

“It’s my second World Cup, we didn’t get a win at the last one, so to be honest with you the last thing I’m thinking about is chasing someone around for their jersey!

“Memories are the things that last forever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Craig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground.
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Dundee United's Aziz Behich is reportedly attracting interest from Turkey. Image: SNS
Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich
Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod is the latest Tannadice youngster to be watched by top English clubs. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United and Southampton tracking Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod
Liam Fox chats to the media ahead of Dundee United's New Year clash with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Liam Fox reveals chances of Aziz Behich return ahead of Dundee United's trip to…
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
Charlie Mulgrew now combines playing with coaching at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew says Dundee United must keep grafting to climb Premiership as Tangerines star…
Dundee United manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox demands more ruthlessness from Dundee United stars after Ross County triumph
Jubilant Dundee United stars celebrate against Ross County.
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines claim emphatic basement battle win over Ross County
Dundee United boss Liam Fox.
Liam Fox backs Craig Gordon to return from leg break as Dundee United boss…
Glenn Middleton: Determined to do his bit for Dundee United. Image; SNS
Glenn Middleton reveals 'massive respect' for Malky Mackay - but Dundee United star focused…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented