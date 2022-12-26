LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Hearts display showed team fighting for manager – and they have given themselves great chance to move off bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Hearts display showed team fighting for manager – and they have given themselves great chance to move off bottom

By Lee Wilkie
December 26 2022, 5.00pm
United celebrate against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
United celebrate against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United need to cut out all the noise surrounding Saturday’s match with Hearts.

Yes, there were some very poor refereeing decisions, a late mistake that gifted Hearts an equaliser and a horrific injury to Craig Gordon.

There was a lot going on at Tannadice on Christmas Eve.

All they need to take out of it, though, is a very encouraging performance.

First game back after six weeks, there was no real way of knowing how they would perform.

I’m sure Liam Fox had some concerns ahead of the game.

No matter how much hard work you put in on the training pitch, it counts for nothing if the players don’t do it when it matters.

United did that against Hearts.

Committed

They showed that the work they’ve been putting in has made a difference.

They may be really disappointed not to come away with a big win.

However, that can give a team in United’s position a huge amount of confidence to take into some crucial matches in coming weeks.

They created chances against Hearts, one of the strongest teams in the country, and came away feeling hard done by.

Dundee United boss Liam Fox
Dundee United boss Liam Fox. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

To be fair, the match could easily have gone either way.

But to compare Saturday’s display to what the Tangerines had mostly shown before the World Cup was night and day.

The display clearly showed a team committed to their manager.

They have bought into what he wants to do.

That’s a very good sign to me.

Fletcher and Levitt

Because you wouldn’t see players like Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt perform like that if they weren’t playing for their manager.

Fletcher especially was excellent.

He caused Hearts so many problems.

Steven Fletcher makes it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.

His anticipation for the first goal gave him the chance, he was quicker to spot the opportunity than the defenders and he finished it very cleanly.

He was a constant threat all game – the kind of performance United pushed the boat out for in the summer.

And the same goes for Levitt.

What a classy finish from the young midfielder.

That, though, wasn’t a surprise given the quality he has shown in Tangerine.

It’s been clear this season the Welshman still has a lot to learn to become a real consistent midfielder.

Dylan Levitt finds the corner for 2-1. Image: Shutterstock.

But the flashes of quality he has shown, like Saturday’s finish, demonstrate real ability – once he’s more consistent, what a player he’ll be.

Though he didn’t play at the World Cup, just the experience of being there will have given him a confidence boost.

Hopefully, United can now reap the benefits of that.

Opportunity

What he and his team-mates showed on Saturday was when they get it right, Dundee United are a good team.

Now they’ve given themselves a great chance on Wednesday.

Win at home to Ross County and they are off bottom.

What an opportunity.

