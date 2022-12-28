Liam Fox backs Craig Gordon to return from leg break as Dundee United boss gives Steven Fletcher update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has known Craig Gordon since they were teenagers so he is in no doubt the keeper will make a comeback from his double leg break.

The 39-year-old Hearts skipper suffered the horror injury in a collision with Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Tannadice.

Gordon has now had an operation and has already been ruled out for the season, but the Tangerines head coach is certain the Scotland hero will be back between the sticks again.

Fox said: “It was two senior pros going for a ball and it is just unfortunate that is the way it ended for the big man.

“I have known Craig a long, long time. We were on the ground staff at Hearts when we were 15 or 16.

“So I am really disappointed that he took a sore one but knowing him and knowing how he is, his attitude, I have no doubt he will be back.

“There was no malice, there was nothing intended by Fletcher, it was just a challenge between two honest, senior pros going for a ball.

“I don’t think anyone realised at the time how bad it was, to be honest with you.

“Knowing the big man, he doesn’t really go down very often because of the type of guy he is.

“So I knew with him being down, it mustn’t be great and then I saw the images after.

“But I dropped him a text on Saturday night and he came back to me.

“So we just wish him well with his recovery.”

Fox’s full focus is now on Wednesday’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ross County at Tannadice and he is determined his players will build on the positives from the Hearts draw and secure a vital victory.

Ross County clash ‘won’t define our season’

Fox said: “After the game we were disappointed that we didn’t hold on.

“But I saw a lot of positivity, a lot of things that pleased me.

“The big challenge for us now is that we have another game right off the back of it.

“I think we can improve a wee bit in possession but I saw a lot of things to be pleased with and to look forward to in the coming weeks.

“There are three points at stake at the end of the day and it won’t define our season whether we win or lose but it can definitely help us to where we want to go if we take three points.”

Fletcher had to come off after the collision with Gordon but he will be available for tonight’s game with Peter Pawlett the only injury absentee.