Dundee United verdict as Tangerines claim emphatic basement battle win over Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United verdict as Tangerines claim emphatic basement battle win over Ross County

By Sean Hamilton
December 29 2022, 10.06am Updated: December 29 2022, 3.29pm
Jubilant Dundee United stars celebrate against Ross County.
Jubilant Dundee United stars celebrate against Ross County. Image; SNS

Dundee United came out on top in their basement battle with Ross County at Tannadice.

Prior to kick-off, this contest had been billed as a “must-win” game, with the Tangerines rock bottom of the Premiership and two points behind the Staggies.

The United players rose to the challenge, securing a vital victory thanks to a Connor Randall own goal, a Charlie Mulgrew header and a late Craig Sibbald strike to lift themselves up to 11th in the table, a point ahead of County with a game in hand.

United boss Liam Fox made three changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Hearts on Saturday with Mulgrew, Ross Graham and Sibbald coming in for Aziz Behich, Kieran Freeman and Arnaud Djoum.

The home side were the first to threaten in the fifth minute when Liam Smith sent a cross in from the right with Ryan Edwards rising high to head just wide of County keeper Ross Laidlaw’s far post.

However, United took the lead just four minutes later.

Ian Harkes hit a superb cross field pass to Glenn Middleton on the left and his low cross took a deflection off Keith Watson with his unfortunate fellow defender Connor Randall turning the ball in on the line.

County then spurned a great chance to net an immediate equaliser when Owura Edwards burst straight through on goal, hitting his low shot past United keeper Mark Birighitti but wide of the post.

United came agonisingly close to doubling their advantage when Mulgrew hit a pinpoint free-kick from the left with Steven Fletcher rising high but his glancing header hit the post.

Dundee United fans pay tribute to legendary former boss Jim McLean before kick-off.
Dundee United fans pay tribute to legendary former boss Jim McLean before kick-off. Image: SNS

Shortly after, the Staggies also hit the woodwork courtesy of a Watson header cannoning off a post at a Dhanda corner.

The Tangerines had two quickfire chances just after the restart with Fletcher’s fierce volley blocked by Randall with the veteran striker then having another shot well saved by Staggies stopper Ross Laidlaw.

United keeper Birighitti then had to look lively as Edwards fired a wicked cross in from the right with the keeper injured in the act of snuffing out the danger but he was able to continue after treatment.

However, it was United who doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

Charlie Mulgrew celebrates netting Dundee United's second against Ross County.
Charlie Mulgrew celebrates netting Dundee United’s second against Ross County. Image: SNS

Laidlaw did well to turn a Smith shot wide but Dylan Levitt produced a great delivery from the subsequent corner with Mulgrew bulleting a header past the County keeper.

The Staggies thought they had pulled one back through sub William Akio but after a VAR check the goal was ruled out for offside.

County were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Edwards received a second yellow card followed by a red by referee Chris Graham.

The icing was put on the cake for United in the 96th minute when Sibbald fired a curling shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented