Liam Fox demands more ruthlessness from Dundee United stars after Ross County triumph

Liam Fox expressed his delight after Dundee United beat Ross County at Tannadice – and then demanded even more from his players

The Tangerines’ head coach saw his side secure a vital victory over the Staggies thanks to a Connor Randall own goal and two further efforts from Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald.

The win takes United up to 11th in the table with Fox’s focus now turning to Monday’s Tayside derby with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The 38-year-old said: “I am delighted with the result and aspects of the performance. I’ll be honest and say I think we have played better at times but we are satisfied with the three points.

“I have said from the day I got the job there is loads of improvement in this team.

“The team can enjoy this result but we are straight back into work and there is a lot of work still to be done. Away to St Johnstone will be another difficult game.

“We get a wee pat on the back tonight but we need to go again. We need to be more ruthless and if the team can get to where I think they can get, we need consistency.”

Fox added: “There will be ups and downs between now and the end of the season but we need to be consistent in how we work.

“I didn’t need to tell the players it was a big game tonight. They are adults. But I am delighted at how they stood up to it.

“We will think about St Johnstone now because it is a very difficult game.”

Aziz Behich was absent because of illness while Jamie McGrath, who also missed the Hearts game, has a calf problem.