Home Sport Football Dundee United

The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer

By Alan Temple
January 6 2023, 12.26pm Updated: January 8 2023, 3.48pm
Harkes, Edwards, Smith and Pawlett (left to right) are all out of contract this summer. Image: SNS / DCT
Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards, midfielder Ian Harkes and the versatile Liam Smith head a list of nine players who will be out of contract at Tannadice this summer.

While the scramble for signings and prospect of imminent departures is often the January priority, United chiefs will also be considering who should remain a part of the plans at Tannadice next season.

From senior stars to in-form youngsters, there are tough decisions to be made — and much could depend on whether the Tangerines can race away from the drop-zone in the coming weeks.

Established senior stars

Ryan Edwards

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport this week, Edwards revealed that he is yet to enter contract talks with the Tangerines.

However, he also made it clear that he is loving life at Tannadice and in no rush to seek pastures new.

Despite a shaky start to the current campaign — in common with the vast majority of the United side — Edwards has gradually recaptured his top form in recent months.

Ryan Edwards in action. Image: SNS

He has been an ever-present in the Premiership’s meanest defence over the last 11 fixtures, with the Terrors shipping just 11 goals.

The towering Liverpudlian will soon toast his 100th appearance for the club after joining in the summer of 2020. He succeeded Mark Reynolds as captain little more than a year later.

If Edwards was to depart Tannadice, he would leave a gaping chasm, on and off the pitch.

Liam Smith

Versatile, reliable and often under-appreciated, Smith has made 114 appearances since joining the club four years ago.

He has been deployed in most positions across the back-line and midfield, with Robbie Neilson, Micky Mellon, Tam Courts, Jack Ross and Liam Fox all trusting him to do a job.

Liam Smith celebrates pulling one back for United at Ibrox
Liam Smith celebrates scoring at Ibrox this term. Image: SNS

Given his ability to fulfil a host of different roles and his positive influence within the club, it would be no surprise to see a new deal tabled for the ex-Hearts man.

Ian Harkes

Harkes’ contract renewal last summer became something of a protracted affair, with the departure of Tam Courts and subsequent appointment of Jack Ross delaying the formalities.

The American ultimately penned a one-year deal, continuing a stay in Tayside which stretches back to January 2019.

Harkes has been a regular under FIVE different United managers and will soon celebrate his 150th outing for the Tangerines. He is number 84 in the club’s all-time appearance list.

And he has been in fine fettle since the post-World Cup restart, replacing the injured Jamie McGrath and helping Liam Fox’s charges to seven points from a possible nine.

Charlie Mulgrew

Mulgrew’s future at United is under no threat.

He recently agreed to combine his playing duties with a role as first-team coach, ensuring that — notwithstanding the usual uncertainties of football — he is at Tannadice for the long haul.

Nevertheless, the contract he initially penned as a player was due to expire at the end of this season. It remains to be seen whether Mulgrew chooses to play on for another campaign or hang up his boots and focus on dugout responsibilities.

His signing has been an undoubted success, making 37 appearances last term as United secured fourth place in the Premiership.

However, he has endured injury issues this term and, although now fit and available, has been restricted to 10 outings.

Peter Pawlett

Pawlett endured a hellish 2022 as he battled back from achilles surgery, finally curing a persistent problem that plagued him for the best part of six years.

Pawlett has fought back to fitness. Image: SNS

A gruelling rehabilitation process followed.

He has made three substitute appearances since returning from his nine-month layoff — totalling 15 minutes — as the search for full fitness and match sharpness proves understandably challenging.

Pawlett, 31, joined United in January 2019 and has scored 10 goals in 101 appearances for the Tannadice outfit.

Young talent

As well as considering whether the following players are capable of making the grade at Tannadice, United may also wish to protect their right to compensation.

In order to do so, they must offer an extension on equal or better terms, for a period not less than one year.

Jack Newman

Promising stopper Newman was urged to make the fight for the No.1 spot at Tannadice a three-way battle back in December.

The 20-year-old lined up in the recent winter friendly against Swansea City.

Newman has represented Scotland up to under-18 level and has played senior football with Peterhead and Spartans.

Kai Fotheringham

Charged with going out on loan this season, cementing a place and showcasing his talent; Fotheringham could scarcely have done more.

Kai Fotheringham still trains with United’s first-team. Image: SNS.

The waspish playmaker has been sensational with League Two title hopefuls Stirling Albion, registering 16 goal involvements — finding the net five times, and 11 assists — in 16 outings.

The gifted teenager has already played three first-team games for United and spent periods on loan with Falkirk, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers, however he saw his progress interrupted by injury issues with both ankles last season.

Now fit and flying, could he kick-start his Tannadice career?

Darren Watson

Watson has enjoyed some highs in his short United career. He has turned out in high-profile contests against Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

Darren Watson strikes the bar against the Gers. Image: SNS

Indeed, the powerful wide-man turned in a superb showing at Ibrox in December 2021, striking the bar with a last-gasp header as the youthful, Covid-hit Terrors narrowly lost 1-0 in Glasgow.

Watson, 19, endured a frustrating loan spell with East Fife last term and, having neither been farmed out nor utilised by the United first-team this season, it has been something of a campaign in limbo.

Finn Robson

Robson, 19, was one of 16 academy graduates to feature for the United first-team last season — but that sole appearance in the Premier Sports Cup has not been added to.

He joined Kelty Hearts on loan at the start of the current campaign but that spell was cut short after just one outing.

