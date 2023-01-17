LEE WILKIE: Where I’d like to see Dundee United do business this window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seeing Dundee United miss out on a crucial victory with another last-gasp goal was hugely frustrating.

But you have to take the positives – it’s not that long ago where draws against the likes of Hearts and Hibs looked like they’d be few and far between.

Now we’re disappointed because Liam Fox’s side deserved to wins these games but fell just short in the end.

That’s encouraging.

And the confidence among the players will be growing, absolutely.

They should’ve got three points at Easter Road on Saturday.

But they picked up an away point that edged them up a position in the table.

That’s not huge but it’s a step in the right direction.

Threat

The big positive to me is that United look far more of a threat going forward these days.

They’ve struggled over the past few years to get that balance right between defending well and giving the opposition plenty to worry about at the other end.

To me, they look to be getting close to that.

Steven Fletcher has been a big part of that, we are beginning to see just how good a player he is.

Glenn Middleton is exciting and playing well but it’s Fletcher who makes the frontline tick.

They just look a far more dangerous outfit now than earlier in the season.

I would, though, like to see them add to their forward line.

Business?

Certainly if Tony Watt is heading out the door.

He’s done well at times for United but I don’t think it’d be the worst thing for him or the club to part ways.

And if that allowed the club to give Fox a different type of option up front, United would be in a really good place.

I’d like to see someone come in who can complement the qualities Fletcher brings, I’m not sure Watt is that kind of player.

January is a tough month to do any sort of business and we’ve seen that with not too many making moves.

But, if there’s money freed up by players moving on, I’d also like to see them add a strong defensive option.

Charlie Mulgrew has had fitness issues this season and has taken on more responsibilities as a coach now so it would be good to see an experience player come in to help the defenders already there.

That certainly won’t be easy but if the Tangerines could strengthen in those positions I think they’ve be in great shape for the rest of the campaign.

Chalmers

I am, though, disappointed to see Logan Chalmers may well be heading off down south.

There’s no doubt he’s a talented player with big potential but it might be time for him to try something new.

📺 " I want to excite people and get people off their seats" Logan's first interview since arriving at Prenton Park ⤵️#TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 16, 2023

Sometimes a player at that age just needs a move to spark his career into life.

And it’s only a loan so there’s time yet to realise that at Tannadice.

Whoever heads out or comes in, though, United have shown they are heading the right way.

Eight points out of 15 is certainly not to be sniffed at.

Late equalisers might be frustrating but they also show United aren’t far away from picking up these big wins they need.