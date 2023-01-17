Liam Fox reveals Tony Watt boost for Dundee United ahead of Livingston clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has revealed that Tony Watt should be back in the Dundee United squad for Wednesday night’s game at Livingston.

The striker missed Saturday’s draw against Hibs at Easter Road with a groin problem.

The United head coach conceded he was partly to blame for the injury happening but Watt has now made a quick recovery.

Fox said on Monday night: “Tony Watt trained today and will be back in the squad for Wednesday.

“He had a wee issue with his groin. I made a call to put him on the bench against Rangers.

“He had a slight issue a couple of days before and it was my decision to put him on the pitch.

“It was my responsibility because it flared up a bit last week. Sometimes these are the decisions you need to make. He will be involved.”

Watt has been heavily linked with a possible move during this transfer window to English outfit Salford City but Fox insisted the front man is still very much a Dundee United player.

Fox added: “As far as I’m concerned, Tony is our player until somebody tells me otherwise.

“He was here this morning and is in the group.

“Hopefully, he will have an impact on the game and hopefully it will be a positive one.”

Dylan Levitt update

While Watt should be fit for the Livingston trip, another player who missed out against Hibs, midfielder Dylan Levitt, remains a concern.

Fox said: “Dylan didn’t train today and is a bit of a doubt for Wednesday. We will give him as much time as we can.

“He is working hard with the physio but there is still a wee problem with his hamstring.

“We thought it would maybe be a bit better than it has been over the last 24 hours.

“We still have time but he is a doubt. We won’t take any risks because we have some big games coming up and hamstrings are notorious.

“I took the risk with Tony and I couldn’t play him at the weekend. We will see.”

Logan Chalmers was recalled from his loan spell at Ayr United at the weekend with the winger linked with clubs down south.

And Fox revealed there should be concrete developments soon, adding: “There will be news on Logan in the next couple of days.”