Seething Dundee United chiefs to demand answers after Livingston clash is called off 90 MINUTES before kick off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Seething Dundee United chiefs to demand answers after Livingston clash is called off 90 MINUTES before kick off

By Alan Temple
January 18 2023, 7.29pm Updated: January 19 2023, 12.31pm
Matthew MacDermid, pictured, made the call quickly on the night. Image SNS
Matthew MacDermid, pictured, made the call quickly on the night. Image SNS

Seething Dundee United chiefs will demand clarification from the SPFL after their Premiership fixture against Livingston was postponed less than 90 MINUTES before kick-off.

An initial pitch inspection took place at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 3pm after freezing conditions in West Lothian prompted concerns regarding the safety of Livi’s artificial turf.

Scott Lambie, due to serve as fourth official for the game, declared the match ON.

That came as a surprise to United head coach Liam Fox, who was present for the inspection in person — and had severe doubts over the playability of certain areas of the turf.

The match was then swiftly called off when the team of officials, led by Matthew McDermid, arrived at the ground on Wednesday evening.

It is the second time this game has been called off due to weather conditions and, while Fox was measured — albeit clearly irked by the circumstances — Courier Sport understands the club’s hierarchy are furious.

The club plan to contact the footballing authorities regarding the situation, citing the timing, decision-making process, costs and huge inconvenience to travelling Arabs.

A dejected Liam Fox, centre. Image: SNS

“The inspection was at 3pm because we had serious concerns and I was here personally,” said Fox. “I still had those very strong concerns at 3pm.

“That adds to the frustration because if you just looked at the temperature forecast for tonight, it was only going to go one way. However, the fourth official deemed the pitch playable.

“I’m not a weatherman, I’m not an expert on this stuff — but I’m hugely disappointed we have got to this point just an hour-and-a-bit before kick-off.

“We turn up tonight — looking forward to the game, we’ve done our preparation — and very, very quickly it’s blatantly obvious that the pitch wasn’t playable.”

“That’s on the SPFL and the referees”

Asked what lessons must be learned from a somewhat farcical afternoon of mixed messaging, Fox continued: “When you have a pitch inspection, if there is any real doubt, then there needs to be a process to get to the right decision.

“With the temperature forecasts what they were, I couldn’t imagine the pitch getting any better. That’s on the SPFL and the referees; they make the calls and hopefully they look into this.”

Referee MacDermid, right, discusses a dangerous area of the turf with United keeper Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS

While the United hierarchy, staff and players were upset with the decision, Fox’s main sympathies were with the supporters.

“We are frustrated and disappointed, especially for those supporters who probably left Dundee early and are getting this news,” he added.

“People have made plans, been on buses, spent their money, maybe left work early to get to the game. I really feel for them. They have been magnificent, home and away and I’m gutted for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Stirling Uni will aim to stun United. Image: George Vekic
Meet the University of Stirling: THE inside track on the student shock troops aiming…
The scene at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Image: SNS
Dundee United react to Livingston postponement as Tangerines take aim at 'erroneous' decision and…
Dundee United boss Liam Fox watches as the second pitch inspection of the day takes place at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee United in shock late postponement at Livingston - and travelling fans are FURIOUS
2
Livingston will stage a 3pm pitch inspection on Wednesday ahead of their scheduled clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United clash with Livingston is ON as game survives pitch inspection
Dundee United fans on their way to Tannadice last week. Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
STEVE FINAN: Fans' memories will be best part of new book on Dundee United's…
Birighitti is in fine form for United. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti: My confidence was SHOT after Dundee United hammerings — but I'm a…
Glass in action for Cove. Image: SNS
Declan Glass: 'I don't want to sound like that guy who sits in the…
Tannadice Stadium, home of Dundee United FC DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 07: A general view during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Livingston at Tannadice Stadium, on August 07, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
1,000 University of Stirling supporters to visit Tannadice for Dundee United Scottish Cup fixture
Dundee United disappointment as Hibs snatch a late equaliser at Easter Road.
LEE WILKIE: Where I'd like to see Dundee United do business this window
Tony Watt should be available for Dundee United's trip to Livingston. Image: SNS
Liam Fox reveals Tony Watt boost for Dundee United ahead of Livingston clash

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented