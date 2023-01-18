Seething Dundee United chiefs to demand answers after Livingston clash is called off 90 MINUTES before kick off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seething Dundee United chiefs will demand clarification from the SPFL after their Premiership fixture against Livingston was postponed less than 90 MINUTES before kick-off.

An initial pitch inspection took place at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 3pm after freezing conditions in West Lothian prompted concerns regarding the safety of Livi’s artificial turf.

Scott Lambie, due to serve as fourth official for the game, declared the match ON.

That came as a surprise to United head coach Liam Fox, who was present for the inspection in person — and had severe doubts over the playability of certain areas of the turf.

The match was then swiftly called off when the team of officials, led by Matthew McDermid, arrived at the ground on Wednesday evening.

It is the second time this game has been called off due to weather conditions and, while Fox was measured — albeit clearly irked by the circumstances — Courier Sport understands the club’s hierarchy are furious.

The club plan to contact the footballing authorities regarding the situation, citing the timing, decision-making process, costs and huge inconvenience to travelling Arabs.

“The inspection was at 3pm because we had serious concerns and I was here personally,” said Fox. “I still had those very strong concerns at 3pm.

“That adds to the frustration because if you just looked at the temperature forecast for tonight, it was only going to go one way. However, the fourth official deemed the pitch playable.

“I’m not a weatherman, I’m not an expert on this stuff — but I’m hugely disappointed we have got to this point just an hour-and-a-bit before kick-off.

“We turn up tonight — looking forward to the game, we’ve done our preparation — and very, very quickly it’s blatantly obvious that the pitch wasn’t playable.”

“That’s on the SPFL and the referees”

Asked what lessons must be learned from a somewhat farcical afternoon of mixed messaging, Fox continued: “When you have a pitch inspection, if there is any real doubt, then there needs to be a process to get to the right decision.

“With the temperature forecasts what they were, I couldn’t imagine the pitch getting any better. That’s on the SPFL and the referees; they make the calls and hopefully they look into this.”

While the United hierarchy, staff and players were upset with the decision, Fox’s main sympathies were with the supporters.

“We are frustrated and disappointed, especially for those supporters who probably left Dundee early and are getting this news,” he added.

“People have made plans, been on buses, spent their money, maybe left work early to get to the game. I really feel for them. They have been magnificent, home and away and I’m gutted for them.”