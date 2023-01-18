Dundee United react to Livingston postponement as Tangerines take aim at ‘erroneous’ decision and plan SPFL talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have expressed “extreme disappointment” after their Premiership showdown against Livingston was postponed just 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

An initial pitch inspection took place at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 3pm after freezing conditions in West Lothian prompted concerns regarding the safety of Livi’s artificial turf.

Fourth official Scott Lambie declared the match ON despite the reservations of both managers, Liam Fox and David Martindale; a decision the Tangerines state “now looks erroneous”.

And there was an embarrassing U-turn when the team of officials, led by referee Matthew MacDermid, arrived at the ground on Wednesday evening and quickly decided the pitch was unplayable.

It is the second time this fixture has fallen foul of the weather, albeit the first attempt in December was postponed with five hours to spare.

Courier Sport first revealed that United chiefs were seething following the late call-off and intended to take their grievances to the footballing authorities.

And a subsequent United statement read: “Dundee United wish to express our extreme disappointment following the late postponement of this evening’s match at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“We both understand and share supporters’ frustrations at the timing of the postponement, as many supporters will have experienced outlay on fuel and transport at a time of financial concern for what they may feel was needless travel.

“The club had been in constant dialogue with both Livingston FC and the SPFL since concerns over the condition of the pitch were first raised around mid-day today (Wednesday).

“It was apparent at that point that temperatures were due to drop significantly between the initial pitch inspection and kick-off, and the decision to state that the game would go ahead now looks erroneous.

“There has now been an unnecessary expense to both the club and our supporters on two occasions in attempting to have this fixture played at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“We will contact the SPFL to seek clarification on the procedures currently in place and whether plans to improve these are being reviewed in order to prevent such instances from re-occurring.”