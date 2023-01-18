Dundee United react to Livingston postponement as Tangerines take aim at ‘erroneous’ decision and plan SPFL talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United react to Livingston postponement as Tangerines take aim at ‘erroneous’ decision and plan SPFL talks

By Alan Temple
January 18 2023, 9.20pm
The scene at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Image: SNS
The scene at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Image: SNS

Dundee United have expressed “extreme disappointment” after their Premiership showdown against Livingston was postponed just 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

An initial pitch inspection took place at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 3pm after freezing conditions in West Lothian prompted concerns regarding the safety of Livi’s artificial turf.

Fourth official Scott Lambie declared the match ON despite the reservations of both managers, Liam Fox and David Martindale; a decision the Tangerines state “now looks erroneous”.

And there was an embarrassing U-turn when the team of officials, led by referee Matthew MacDermid, arrived at the ground on Wednesday evening and quickly decided the pitch was unplayable.

It is the second time this fixture has fallen foul of the weather, albeit the first attempt in December was postponed with five hours to spare.

Referee MacDermid, right, discusses a dangerous area of the turf with United keeper Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS

Courier Sport first revealed that United chiefs were seething following the late call-off and intended to take their grievances to the footballing authorities.

Erroneous

And a subsequent United statement read: “Dundee United wish to express our extreme disappointment following the late postponement of this evening’s match at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“We both understand and share supporters’ frustrations at the timing of the postponement, as many supporters will have experienced outlay on fuel and transport at a time of financial concern for what they may feel was needless travel.

“The club had been in constant dialogue with both Livingston FC and the SPFL since concerns over the condition of the pitch were first raised around mid-day today (Wednesday).

“It was apparent at that point that temperatures were due to drop significantly between the initial pitch inspection and kick-off, and the decision to state that the game would go ahead now looks erroneous.

“There has now been an unnecessary expense to both the club and our supporters on two occasions in attempting to have this fixture played at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“We will contact the SPFL to seek clarification on the procedures currently in place and whether plans to improve these are being reviewed in order to prevent such instances from re-occurring.”

