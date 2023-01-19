Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch – and joins another former Dundee United man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has joined American outfit Orange County SC.

McNulty, 30, has been a free agent since his contract with Reading expired last summer.

He saw out the final year of his deal with the Royals on loan with United; one of two stints at Tannadice, scoring eight times in 54 outings.

Having recovered from the knee injury which prematurely ended his 2021/22 campaign, the Scotland international has opted to try his luck Stateside.

McNulty, who has also enjoyed spells with Hibs, Livingston, Sheffield United and Portsmouth, will ply his trade in the USL Championship after swapping tangerine for orange.

“I am very excited for my move to Orange County and to play in the USL Championship,” McNulty told the club’s official website.

“I can’t wait to get started and help the team achieve great things as they have done in the past.”

The striker will link up with another Tannadice man, Dillon Powers, who was on the books of United for 18 months and helped the club win the 2019/20 Scottish Championship.