Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if they overcome Linlithgow test

By Alan Temple
January 22 2023, 6.20pm Updated: January 22 2023, 6.45pm
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS

Dundee United will face Kilmarnock in a second successive knockout competition following the draw for the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The Tangerines, who were dumbed out of the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals by Killie, will host Derek McInnes’ men on the weekend of February 11.

United will hope for a repeat of their last visit to Tayside, with Liam Fox’s charges romping to a superb 4-0 triumph.

The Terrors cruised past the University of Stirling with a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Raith Rovers, meanwhile, will host Motherwell if the Fifers can overcome Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday evening.

Raith Rovers have the carrot of hosting Premiership opposition. Image: SNS

Saturday’s visit to the Rosey Posey was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The full draw for the last-16:

Linlithgow Rose or Raith Rovers v Motherwell

Livingston v Inverness or Queen’s Park

Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Hamilton v Hearts

Celtic v St Mirren

Cove Rangers or Ayr United v Elgin or Drumchapel United

Darvel or Aberdeen v Falkirk

Rangers v Partick Thistle

