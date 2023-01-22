Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if they overcome Linlithgow test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will face Kilmarnock in a second successive knockout competition following the draw for the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The Tangerines, who were dumbed out of the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals by Killie, will host Derek McInnes’ men on the weekend of February 11.

United will hope for a repeat of their last visit to Tayside, with Liam Fox’s charges romping to a superb 4-0 triumph.

The Terrors cruised past the University of Stirling with a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Raith Rovers, meanwhile, will host Motherwell if the Fifers can overcome Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday evening.

Saturday’s visit to the Rosey Posey was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The full draw for the last-16:

Linlithgow Rose or Raith Rovers v Motherwell

Livingston v Inverness or Queen’s Park

Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Hamilton v Hearts

Celtic v St Mirren

Cove Rangers or Ayr United v Elgin or Drumchapel United

Darvel or Aberdeen v Falkirk

Rangers v Partick Thistle