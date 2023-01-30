LEE WILKIE: February will be colossal for Dundee United, starting with crunch Kilmarnock trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are gearing up for their biggest month of the season.

February looks absolutely colossal for Liam Fox and his side.

In four weeks’ time we’ll know just what kind of run-in awaits at Tannadice.

By the time March is here they will have faced Kilmarnock, Ross County and St Johnstone – three of the bottom five.

And those are the games where we see just how far the Tangerines have come since the World Cup break.

They’ve been going in the right direction since then, though Sunday’s defeat to Celtic wasn’t the result they were after.

Taking on the Hoops is a big ask, however.

Daylight

And a response at Kilmarnock on Wednesday would be such a big step forward.

The two sides are locked on points in the table, though United have played a game less.

Killie have been strong at home this term but aren’t in good form right now.

This is a big opportunity for the Tangerines.

Beat the teams around you and you can start looking up the table.

The ideal situation to be in come the end of February is to have opened up some daylight on the other sides around them in the table.

That challenge starts tomorrow night at Rugby Park.

A huge game for both clubs.