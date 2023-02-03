Archie Meekison suffers season-ending injury as Dundee United prospect faces surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie Meekison suffers season-ending injury as Dundee United prospect faces surgery

By Alan Temple
February 3 2023, 2.53pm Updated: February 3 2023, 5.57pm
Archie Meekison
Meekison has endured a major setback. Image: SNS

Dundee United prospect Archie Meekison is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a devastating hamstring injury on his Falkirk debut.

Meekison, 20, joined the Bairns on loan after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Tannadice — making just eight appearances this term.

However, the Scotland under-21 international was withdrawn just 15 minutes after entering the fray as a substitute in Falkirk’s 2-1 win over Edinburgh City last weekend.

Meekison made his U21s bow earlier this season
Proud moment: Meekison made his U21s bow earlier this season. Image: SNS

Subsequent scans have confirmed Meekison’s worst fears, with Bairns boss John McGlynn revealing that an operation is likely to be required, with the gifted playmaker now facing MONTHS on the sidelines.

Asked for the latest on Meekison’s fitness, McGlynn told Falkirk TV: “It’s not good.

“I was very close to Archie when he did the injury and I said to him, “What’s up?” And he told me it was a hamstring.

“Considering the injury — he may have played on for a minute — I don’t know how he played on. It’s a really, really bad hamstring injury.

It’s highly unlikely that he’ll play for us again. It’s a blow for everyone, but most of all for him.”

“He’s had a scan and it looks very much like he’s going to need an operation. That will rule him out for months.

“It’s a massive blow and I feel so sorry for the boy. He’s a really nice boy — a young man with a good head on his shoulders — and a very good football player.

“He would have fitted into the way we play really well.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn
Falkirk manager John McGlynn. Image: SNS.

“I feel so sorry for Archie that his time here at Falkirk has been cut so short. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll play for us again. It’s a blow for everyone, but most of all for him.”

