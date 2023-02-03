Archie Meekison suffers season-ending injury as Dundee United prospect faces surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United prospect Archie Meekison is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a devastating hamstring injury on his Falkirk debut.

Meekison, 20, joined the Bairns on loan after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Tannadice — making just eight appearances this term.

However, the Scotland under-21 international was withdrawn just 15 minutes after entering the fray as a substitute in Falkirk’s 2-1 win over Edinburgh City last weekend.

Subsequent scans have confirmed Meekison’s worst fears, with Bairns boss John McGlynn revealing that an operation is likely to be required, with the gifted playmaker now facing MONTHS on the sidelines.

Asked for the latest on Meekison’s fitness, McGlynn told Falkirk TV: “It’s not good.

“I was very close to Archie when he did the injury and I said to him, “What’s up?” And he told me it was a hamstring.

“Considering the injury — he may have played on for a minute — I don’t know how he played on. It’s a really, really bad hamstring injury.

“He’s had a scan and it looks very much like he’s going to need an operation. That will rule him out for months.

“It’s a massive blow and I feel so sorry for the boy. He’s a really nice boy — a young man with a good head on his shoulders — and a very good football player.

“He would have fitted into the way we play really well.

“I feel so sorry for Archie that his time here at Falkirk has been cut so short. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll play for us again. It’s a blow for everyone, but most of all for him.”