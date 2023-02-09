Liam Fox confesses to VAR ‘naivety’ as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan Edwards red card verdict

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox concedes he was guilty of “naivety” after predicting only minor VAR teething problems.

The Dundee United boss remains steadfast in his belief that Ryan Edwards did not deserve to be sent off against Hearts last weekend.

A Scottish FA independent fast-track panel kicked out the Tangerines’ appeal on Wednesday, albeit even a successful outcome would have doing nothing to alter the 3-1 defeat United suffered in Gorgie.

United saw a Tony Watt red card against Motherwell overturned in October; the first ever quashing of a VAR-led dismissal.

Fox was long an advocate of the technology, albeit he predicted some initial issues.

I think it will be a worthwhile investment but I wouldn’t be surprised if there are teething problems Liam Fox on October 21, 2022

But, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the handball rule — something that has gone for AND against United — and repeated contentious calls, it has left the Tannadice boss of the opinion that it should have waited until the close season.

“I am disappointed (with the appeal decision),” said Fox. “I stand by what I said after the game: it is not a red card, for me. But the decision has been made and we need to take it on the chin.

“We will miss the big man for the next couple of weeks, which is a blow.”

“Its introduction should have been brought in at the start of the season”

Discussing the implementation of VAR in the SPFL in general, Fox continued: “There were always going to be teething problems — I have always been a big advocate for VAR and I still am.

“Have the challenges been bigger that I expected? Yes, probably.

“But maybe that is a bit of naivety from me. When you look at the Premier League, there were issues when it first started down there as well — so it is probably naivety from me.”

He added: “The one thing on VAR; its introduction should have been brought in at the start of the season.”

No VAR at Tannadice

United have opted not to utilise VAR when Kilmarnock visit Tannadice this weekend, ensuring they do not need to fork out the £10,000 cost.

“We know that it could cost us a decision,” accepted Fox. “In the cup, we have a situation where teams have it and others don’t. It is up to each club to make their own decision.

“I understand the cost element.”