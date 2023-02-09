Liam Fox confesses to VAR ‘naivety’ as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan Edwards red card verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox confesses to VAR ‘naivety’ as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan Edwards red card verdict

By Alan Temple
February 9 2023, 10.23pm
A 'disappointed' Liam Fox. Image: SNS
A 'disappointed' Liam Fox. Image: SNS

Liam Fox concedes he was guilty of “naivety” after predicting only minor VAR teething problems.

The Dundee United boss remains steadfast in his belief that Ryan Edwards did not deserve to be sent off against Hearts last weekend.

A Scottish FA independent fast-track panel kicked out the Tangerines’ appeal on Wednesday, albeit even a successful outcome would have doing nothing to alter the 3-1 defeat United suffered in Gorgie.

United saw a Tony Watt red card against Motherwell overturned in October; the first ever quashing of a VAR-led dismissal.

Fox was long an advocate of the technology, albeit he predicted some initial issues.

I think it will be a worthwhile investment but I wouldn’t be surprised if there are teething problems

Liam Fox on October 21, 2022

But, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the handball rule — something that has gone for AND against United — and repeated contentious calls, it has left the Tannadice boss of the opinion that it should have waited until the close season.

“I am disappointed (with the appeal decision),” said Fox. “I stand by what I said after the game: it is not a red card, for me. But the decision has been made and we need to take it on the chin.

“We will miss the big man for the next couple of weeks, which is a blow.”

“Its introduction should have been brought in at the start of the season”

Discussing the implementation of VAR in the SPFL in general, Fox continued: “There were always going to be teething problems — I have always been a big advocate for VAR and I still am.

Fox addresses the media this week. Image: SNS.

“Have the challenges been bigger that I expected? Yes, probably.

“But maybe that is a bit of naivety from me. When you look at the Premier League, there were issues when it first started down there as well — so it is probably naivety from me.”

He added: “The one thing on VAR; its introduction should have been brought in at the start of the season.”

No VAR at Tannadice

United have opted not to utilise VAR when Kilmarnock visit Tannadice this weekend, ensuring they do not need to fork out the £10,000 cost.

“We know that it could cost us a decision,” accepted Fox. “In the cup, we have a situation where teams have it and others don’t. It is up to each club to make their own decision.

“I understand the cost element.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee pay penalty as Utd's Asghar aggro rolls…
Ex-Raith Rovers ace Armstrong. Image: SNS
Danny deja vu: Can Dundee United shackle their Kilmarnock tormentor?
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
United players celebrate a memorable win over Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Aberdeen game gets put back to a Saturday night kick-off
Ryan Edwards has lost his red card appeal. Image: SNS
Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards hit with two-game ban after losing red card appeal
Niskanen extols the virtues of hard graft. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows 'I'll never give up' after roaring back into Dundee United…
Edwards was dismissed in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards appeal date set as Dundee United captain receives red card backing from…
Tony Asghar has addressed Dundee United fans' complaints.
Tony Asghar vows 'I’m a big boy' amid fan protests as Dundee United sporting…
Gentle giant Billy Thomson signs autographs for young United fans
Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers 'not fearing' Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust…
Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Dundee ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he…
The St Johnstone playing field gets a bit of attention during last weekend's game against Celtic. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very…
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Martin Kennedy addressed the NFUS conference in Glasgow Picture shows; Martin Kennedy., President of NFUS. Glasgow. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 09/02/2023
Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown
Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented