LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone – or fans will turn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The atmosphere at Tannadice when Dundee United v St Johnstone kicks off on Saturday will be electric.

But it will also be balanced on a knife edge.

That’s why the Tangerines MUST produce their best opening spell of the season – and make sure it counts in front of goal.

Anything less and I reckon supporters, already understandably frustrated over recent events, will turn to the negative.

That’s the last thing United need against a Saints side who will be backed by a healthy travelling support.

Liam Fox’s side need to come flying out of the traps and direct their supporters’ energy where it’s needed.

But are they capable of doing it?

If you asked 100 United fans what they thought today, I reckon you’d get a fairly even split.

There will be a vocal group who think they can’t.

There will be a hopeful bunch who reckon they’ve got it in them.

And I’d count myself among the latter.

I still believe I’ve seen enough from United under Fox to think they can take control of their own destiny.

I’ve seen enough in the way of improvement, both physically and mentally, to back them to fight their way clear of trouble.

Losing to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup was extremely unhelpful.

Having a knockout game against Premiership opposition when the priority is very much the league was probably an unwanted distraction for United.

It fed into the fans’ unhappiness too, which only causes them to put more pressure on players.

And that’s the biggest thing the Tangerines have to guard against when St Johnstone come to Tannadice.

There’s simply no room for a poor start.

United have to start with serious intent to encourage fans to back them.

If they can do that – and the home support drowns out the visitors’ backing in a positive way – this weekend could be the weekend the fightback truly begins.