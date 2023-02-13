LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone – or fans will turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone – or fans will turn

By Lee Wilkie
February 13 2023, 5.00pm
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
Dundee United must give their fans a reason to back them positively against St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scales/SNS

The atmosphere at Tannadice when Dundee United v St Johnstone kicks off on Saturday will be electric.

But it will also be balanced on a knife edge.

That’s why the Tangerines MUST produce their best opening spell of the season – and make sure it counts in front of goal.

Anything less and I reckon supporters, already understandably frustrated over recent events, will turn to the negative.

That’s the last thing United need against a Saints side who will be backed by a healthy travelling support.

Liam Fox’s side need to come flying out of the traps and direct their supporters’ energy where it’s needed.

There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

But are they capable of doing it?

If you asked 100 United fans what they thought today, I reckon you’d get a fairly even split.

There will be a vocal group who think they can’t.

There will be a hopeful bunch who reckon they’ve got it in them.

And I’d count myself among the latter.

I still believe I’ve seen enough from United under Fox to think they can take control of their own destiny.

I’ve seen enough in the way of improvement, both physically and mentally, to back them to fight their way clear of trouble.

Losing to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup was extremely unhelpful.

Having a knockout game against Premiership opposition when the priority is very much the league was probably an unwanted distraction for United.

Kilmarnock have got the better of Dundee United this season. Image: SNS

It fed into the fans’ unhappiness too, which only causes them to put more pressure on players.

And that’s the biggest thing the Tangerines have to guard against when St Johnstone come to Tannadice.

There’s simply no room for a poor start.

United have to start with serious intent to encourage fans to back them.

If they can do that – and the home support drowns out the visitors’ backing in a positive way – this weekend could be the weekend the fightback truly begins.

