Liam Fox on the cheerleader he can always rely on amid Dundee United struggles

By Alan Temple
February 17 2023, 12.15pm Updated: February 17 2023, 10.31pm
Liam Fox has discussed life away from football. Image: SNS
Liam Fox has discussed life away from football. Image: SNS

Liam Fox hasn’t found many cheerleaders during Dundee United’s testing run of results.

However, the Tannadice boss always has one at home — and she affords him a valuable sense of perspective amid the suffocating pressures of football management.

With the Tangerines toiling at the foot of the Premiership and enduring a sequence of five defeats in their last seven outings, Fox concedes that it is impossible not to take the work home.

“I would be lying if I said to you it didn’t,” notes Fox. “I could be sitting having my dinner and thinking about 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 — that is the job; it is all-consuming.

However, paternal duties provide a welcome — if hectic — distraction.

From his daughter Georgie’s cheerleading practice to son Harry’s football training, Fox is able to find the odd moment of serenity away from the training pitch.

Liam Fox
Liam Fox finds perspective at home: SNS

“I am very fortunate I have a wonderful wife and two fantastic children,” said Fox. “My wee girl does cheerleading three nights a week and my wee boy is fortunate enough to be in at a couple of clubs training.

“When I am home, I am normally in and straight back out! I don’t get much time (to think about football).

“They keep me focused and are the most important things in my life. They play a massive part in supporting me.

“Along with the backroom staff, Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the chairman (Mark Ogren), I get some brilliant support.”

Highs

Indeed, while stresses and strains are palpable — Fox is acutely aware of the scrutiny he could be under if United slip to defeat against St Johnstone this weekend — his gratitude and determination are similarly clear.

Callum Davidson and Liam Fox will cross swords this weekend. Image: SNS.

“It is a brilliant job at a brilliant football club,” he continued.

Has it been a difficult period? Yes, it has. Are there going to be more difficult periods? Yes, there probably will be. But I am hoping there will be more highs.

“You know what you are getting into when you get into the job. There is no point in mumping and moaning about it.”

United host the Saintees on ‘Legends Day’ at Tannadice, with the club honouring the iconic Premier Division winners of 1983. Those festivities, combined with inviting pricing by United, should ensure a bumper crowd.

The Perth outfit are also expected to bring more than 1,500 fans up the A90.

And Fox has underlined the pivotal role supporters can play as the Terrors pursue three pivotal points.

“It’s really important the fans stick with the players,” he continued. “The difference they can make, especially at home, is massive.

“I also understand it’s important to put on a performance to get them off their seats and with us.

“Obviously, with the bits and pieces going on around and the 1983 team, it should be a good occasion and is fully deserved. Hopefully, it creates a good atmosphere and our players rise to the challenge and we take three points.

“But I don’t think that should be any extra motivation. Where we are in the league table should be motivation enough for them.”

Motherwell bounce

With United now one point adrift at the bottom of the Premiership following Motherwell’s win over St Mirren on Wednesday, Fox added: “Hinchy (coach Craig Hinchliffe) went to that game — but we’re only focused on this weekend.

“There will be ups and downs and one victory could possibly jump you three or four places.

“We’ll probably have to fight it out to the very end. We need to be calm and clear in what we need to do, which we know.”

