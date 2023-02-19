4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for Mark Birighitti?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for Mark Birighitti?

By Alan Temple
February 19 2023, 3.00pm Updated: February 19 2023, 3.48pm
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS

Dundee United remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership following a 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines’ campaign lurched from the fraught to the farcical as goalkeeper Mark Birighitti dallied on the ball long enough for Stevie May to slide home his second goal of the game.

It rendered Dylan Levitt’s spectacular leveller futile and, in front of watching owner Mark Ogren, ensured ‘Legends Day’ at Tannadice culminated in a damaging reverse.

Courier Sport analyses the major talking points.

Liam Fox’s Dingwall D-Day?

Head coach Liam Fox readily acknowledges that the pressure is building.

It is a scrutiny he accepts.

Accepting the pressure. Image: SNS

Asked whether he fears for his job, he said: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I still feel I am the man to get the club where we need to be — I have no doubt in my mind.

It was a flash of the combative edge that Fox shows behind closed doors when addressing players and staff, but doesn’t always shine through when carrying out broadcast media duties.

They were not the words of a man who felt the result — in the most preposterous of circumstances — would mark the end of his reign. Whether defeat in Dingwall next Saturday would, is a very different question.

Relegation six-pointers don’t come much bigger than the fixture against Ross County.

Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.

By almost every metric (albeit, clearly, the scoreline is the only one that matters) United deserved at least a point on Saturday. Their xG of 1.16 was higher than the Saints’ 0.95. Possession; corners; passes in the final third; shots in the box — all in the hosts’ favour.

It is possible to believe Fox has not done a sufficiently good job — as many fans do — while accepting that they were decent against their Tayside rivals; benefitting from a change in formation.

United should have created more clear-cut chances, and must be more progressive and get bodies around Fletcher (because he wins everything in the air) in the final third. It wasn’t perfect.

But, as cruel as it sounds, the reason United took nothing out of the game boils down to an inexplicable mistake by Birighitti. Indeed, even May’s opener was saveable.

And there is surely no more room for error in the Highlands.

Mark Ogren stays the course

Ogren addressed fans at the Apex hotel on Saturday evening. He was among the speakers at a celebratory dinner, toasting the Premier Division title-winners of 1983.

The contrast with the Class of ’23, scrambling for top-flight survival, could barely have been more stark.

Nevertheless, Ogren’s message was one of tentative positivity. Stay the course and keep the faith was the general vibe.

A stony faced Mark Ogren was in attendance on Saturday. Image: SNS

It would be naive to suggest that — if the American businessman is wavering or considering any major changes — he would tell a room full of diners. But the message seemed earnest.

Over the next few weeks, it will become apparent whether Ogren’s stance is laudably calm, or a damaging failure to act.

What does the future hold for Mark Birighitti

The initial suspicion is Birighitti has suffered a dislocated shoulder.

He took the knock after dallying in possession in the middle of his own goalmouth, allowing May to barrel into a ferocious challenge — TACKLING the ball over the line.

The whole incident was bizarre.

Birighitti’s initial short goal-kick to Mulgrew was odd — there was nothing on and Mulgrew was being closed down — then the experienced defender’s pass-back wasn’t ideal. He should not have played the ball a) to the keeper’s weak foot and b) between the posts.

But let’s not massage the point: the blunder belongs to Birighitti.

He was unforgivably casual and cost his side a precious point. Around the pitch, his teammates reacted with a mix of incredulity and disbelief.

Injury is likely to see Birighitti face a spell on the sidelines. Jack Newman replaced him on Saturday. An emergency loan or a free agent may be required, having farmed Carljohan Eriksson to FC Midtjylland in January. That’s the immediate issue.

Birighitti was substituted clutching his shoulder after his moment of madness. Image: SNS

More long-term, Birighitti now faces a battle to regain fitness and rebuild his confidence following a 24-carat howler.

At this moment in time, it feels like a very long way back.

Reach for the Kai

Some solace can be taken from the performance of Kai Fotheringham.

The waspish forward, 19, enjoyed a dazzling first half of the campaign on loan with Stirling Albion.

He contributed 17 goals and assists and was a driving force in their push for the League Two title.

Fotheringham attacks with intent. Image: SNS

A such, Fotheringham was recalled — to very little fanfare, given the majority of United fans were busy lamenting the lack of incoming striker — on deadline day.

While the difference between the fourth tier and Premiership is vast, he was a standout on his first EVER league start for the club.

No player boasted more touches in the opposition box (five). Only Loick Ayina — the young centre-back also impressing — created more chances than Fotheringham’s two and he won six duels; only trailing Liam Gordon (nine) and Steven Fletcher (eight).

If, as expected, Glenn Middleton is still out next weekend, Fotheringham has surely done enough to keep his place.

