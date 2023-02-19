4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for Mark Birighitti?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership following a 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines’ campaign lurched from the fraught to the farcical as goalkeeper Mark Birighitti dallied on the ball long enough for Stevie May to slide home his second goal of the game.

It rendered Dylan Levitt’s spectacular leveller futile and, in front of watching owner Mark Ogren, ensured ‘Legends Day’ at Tannadice culminated in a damaging reverse.

Courier Sport analyses the major talking points.

Liam Fox’s Dingwall D-Day?

Head coach Liam Fox readily acknowledges that the pressure is building.

It is a scrutiny he accepts.

Asked whether he fears for his job, he said: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I still feel I am the man to get the club where we need to be — I have no doubt in my mind.”

It was a flash of the combative edge that Fox shows behind closed doors when addressing players and staff, but doesn’t always shine through when carrying out broadcast media duties.

They were not the words of a man who felt the result — in the most preposterous of circumstances — would mark the end of his reign. Whether defeat in Dingwall next Saturday would, is a very different question.

Relegation six-pointers don’t come much bigger than the fixture against Ross County.

By almost every metric (albeit, clearly, the scoreline is the only one that matters) United deserved at least a point on Saturday. Their xG of 1.16 was higher than the Saints’ 0.95. Possession; corners; passes in the final third; shots in the box — all in the hosts’ favour.

It is possible to believe Fox has not done a sufficiently good job — as many fans do — while accepting that they were decent against their Tayside rivals; benefitting from a change in formation.

United should have created more clear-cut chances, and must be more progressive and get bodies around Fletcher (because he wins everything in the air) in the final third. It wasn’t perfect.

But, as cruel as it sounds, the reason United took nothing out of the game boils down to an inexplicable mistake by Birighitti. Indeed, even May’s opener was saveable.

And there is surely no more room for error in the Highlands.

Mark Ogren stays the course

Ogren addressed fans at the Apex hotel on Saturday evening. He was among the speakers at a celebratory dinner, toasting the Premier Division title-winners of 1983.

The contrast with the Class of ’23, scrambling for top-flight survival, could barely have been more stark.

Nevertheless, Ogren’s message was one of tentative positivity. Stay the course and keep the faith was the general vibe.

It would be naive to suggest that — if the American businessman is wavering or considering any major changes — he would tell a room full of diners. But the message seemed earnest.

Over the next few weeks, it will become apparent whether Ogren’s stance is laudably calm, or a damaging failure to act.

What does the future hold for Mark Birighitti

The initial suspicion is Birighitti has suffered a dislocated shoulder.

He took the knock after dallying in possession in the middle of his own goalmouth, allowing May to barrel into a ferocious challenge — TACKLING the ball over the line.

This is why Scottish football is the best on earth. pic.twitter.com/otGfmSGSBb — Andy’s Football Tips (@AndyRobsonTips) February 18, 2023

The whole incident was bizarre.

Birighitti’s initial short goal-kick to Mulgrew was odd — there was nothing on and Mulgrew was being closed down — then the experienced defender’s pass-back wasn’t ideal. He should not have played the ball a) to the keeper’s weak foot and b) between the posts.

But let’s not massage the point: the blunder belongs to Birighitti.

He was unforgivably casual and cost his side a precious point. Around the pitch, his teammates reacted with a mix of incredulity and disbelief.

Injury is likely to see Birighitti face a spell on the sidelines. Jack Newman replaced him on Saturday. An emergency loan or a free agent may be required, having farmed Carljohan Eriksson to FC Midtjylland in January. That’s the immediate issue.

More long-term, Birighitti now faces a battle to regain fitness and rebuild his confidence following a 24-carat howler.

At this moment in time, it feels like a very long way back.

Reach for the Kai

Some solace can be taken from the performance of Kai Fotheringham.

The waspish forward, 19, enjoyed a dazzling first half of the campaign on loan with Stirling Albion.

He contributed 17 goals and assists and was a driving force in their push for the League Two title.

A such, Fotheringham was recalled — to very little fanfare, given the majority of United fans were busy lamenting the lack of incoming striker — on deadline day.

While the difference between the fourth tier and Premiership is vast, he was a standout on his first EVER league start for the club.

No player boasted more touches in the opposition box (five). Only Loick Ayina — the young centre-back also impressing — created more chances than Fotheringham’s two and he won six duels; only trailing Liam Gordon (nine) and Steven Fletcher (eight).

If, as expected, Glenn Middleton is still out next weekend, Fotheringham has surely done enough to keep his place.