LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s January decisions coming back to haunt them – how do they get over Saturday’s embarrassment?

Moments matter in a season.

Especially in a relegation battle. Especially when you are in the bottom two and have been for the vast majority of the campaign.

Dylan Levitt’s fine finish against St Johnstone on Saturday could have been a moment that really mattered in a positive sense for the Tangerines.

It may only have earned a draw but a hard-fought one you can build a bit of confidence from, something to take into yet another huge clash against Ross County this weekend.

But very quickly that was all gone.

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti had his own moment, this one a moment to forget. And forget quickly.

United fans won’t, though, not by any stretch.

Birighitti

I don’t like to be harsh on any player but I have to say I’ve never been convinced by the Aussie since he arrived at Tannadice.

He doesn’t fill me with any confidence and I don’t think he fills the fans or the players in front of him with much either.

There have just been too many games where he’s come up short.

Saturday’s mistake, though, was frankly embarrassing.

When your team has worked all game to get an equaliser and finally get one, I have no idea why a goalie would play the ball short when there are St Johnstone players around.

It was so avoidable and the manner and timing of it is so damaging to United.

Furious

As I say, there would have been some positives to take from the game, even if it wasn’t three points.

Heading into the massive match in Dingwall, Liam Fox could point to his team showing character to come back and earn a point.

Digging in and fighting for a result.

Now, though, it is another bad result. Another week where Dundee United are looking up at the rest of the Premiership table.

And fans are rightly furious.

Not just for that particular moment but because the failings pointed out in January are coming to fruition on the pitch.

Not addressed

I admit I was more worried about losing Steven Fletcher and being short an experienced striker.

But the goalkeeping situation has been a problem all season and wasn’t addressed in the transfer window.

In this situation the Tangerines have been screaming out for a dominant goalkeeper and they don’t have that.

If Birighitti is now out for an extended period, where do they go?

An emergency loan I guess but failing to address issues is now coming back to haunt them.

And things can still get worse.

Fox and Asghar

I’m not sure where Dundee United go from here, to be honest. Clearly things aren’t right at Tannadice.

I don’t see Tony Asghar going anywhere, despite what supporters are asking for.

And I also think it would be harsh on Liam Fox if the board decided to make a change in the dugout.

He’s had so much to deal with this season and I don’t think any of it is of his making.

Fox has also proved he is a good coach and can get a reaction from this group of players.

There are bigger issues at the club than Liam Fox, is how I would put it.

But it’s up to him to find a way to get a result at Ross County.

United need something quickly or that Birighitti moment could well haunt the rest of the season.