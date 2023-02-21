Dundee United fans renew calls for Tony Asghar axe at AGM protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of disgruntled Dundee United supporters have called for sporting director Tony Asghar to be axed ahead of the club’s AGM at Tannadice.

Around 30 Arabs assembled prior to the formalities, making their feelings known by hanging an “Asghar Out” banner on the stadium gates.

The AGM started at 11am, with club owner Mark Ogren among those in attendance to address shareholders.

Discontent among United supporters has been growing since a disheartening January transfer window.

The Tangerines allowed experienced striker Tony Watt to join St Mirren on loan without replacing him on deadline day.

It left them with only 17-year-old Rory MacLeod and untested Ugandan Sadat Anaku as backup to Steven Fletcher, albeit Glenn Middleton (currently injured) can be deployed in attack.

Criticism of the recruitment team, performances on the pitch and operational matters — the Lewis Neilson saga chief among the latter — have prompted some calls for Asghar to be removed from his position.

Banners reading “Asghar Out” were present at recent away matches against Kilmarnock and Hearts.

With United toiling at the foot of the Premiership, there were chants calling for head coach Liam Fox to resign during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

And the ire of anxious Arabs was evident outside Tannadice as they sought to make their feelings clear to Ogren.