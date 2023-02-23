Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are moving to bolster their goalkeeping options by bringing in American internationalist Bill Hamid.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped eight times by the USA, is currently a free agent after leaving MLS side DC United.

Long-serving Hamid was with the Washington DC outfit for 14 years in total, but spent a two-year spell with Danish top flight side FC Midtjylland from 2018 to 2020.

Courier Sport understands Hamid will fly into Scotland on Monday to finalise terms with United, with his signing subject to work permit approval.

Hamid will immediately compete with Mark Birighitti and Jack Newman for the number one slot at Tannadice.

Angry supporters have called for goalkeeping reinforcements in the aftermath of Birighitii’s costly mistake against St Johnstone, which denied United at least a point in last weekend’s all-Tayside clash.

Jack Newman replaced the Australian stopper after the incident, with Birighitti leaving the pitch nursing a shoulder injury.

The injury has turned out not to be as serious as feared and he is competing with Newman for a start in Saturday’s crucial clash with Ross County.

Hamid’s arrival will give Dundee United head coach Liam Fox another decision to make on the goalkeeping front next week, ahead of a high-stakes run of fixtures.