JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not

Dundee United and fan unrest are no strangers, and after owner Mark Ogren’s midweek in-house interview it looks set to reignite.

The American is feeling the heat that previous chairman Stephen Thompson and even United’s greatest ever manager and ex-chairman Jim McLean were once burned with.

Fans were already unhappy at the lack of January signings and performances of head coach Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar.

Their mood was darkened further by the owner asking them to continue to support the club financially through merchandise and season tickets, his insistence on sticking to a five year plan, and his view that, if relegated, they’ll bounce right back up.

Hear from Chairman Mark Ogren as he addresses the current situation at the club. 🗣 | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/hCqastwu6F — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 22, 2023

He also made it clear that as far as management of the club goes he has no plans to make any immediate changes.

That’s all gone down like a lead balloon.

If Liam Fox and the players can put a decent run together and get points on the board, the flames of unrest may be contained, but if the bad results continue, it may become an inferno.

There used to be a sign in some shop windows: “Please do not ask for credit as refusal may offend.” Ogren’s credit line to Tannadice is now exhausted.

His largesse is over and he expects the club to wash its own face.

Dundee United is a privately owned business.

The gripes of supporters that it’s ‘their club’ are emotionally understandable, but mean nothing legally.

Fans of all teams are sentimentally and passionately invested in their clubs.

It’s an almost spiritual thing, through long family and community ties, but United’s ownership resides across the Atlantic.

Mark Ogren called Asghar ‘his man’.

He trusts him to run the show in his absence.

Some supporters really don’t like that but, unless they can present alternative realistic solutions, then they’d better strap in for a ride which might get bumpier yet.

There aren’t many buyers out there prepared to throw money at a struggling club.

While United are treading water St Johnstone and Dundee are in more buoyant mood.

Stevie May’s brace and his enthusiastic, intelligent line-leading display in the win at Tanndice last week was just the icing on the cake for a team who had energy, drive, and commitment in abundance.

Their ten point lead over a United team with a far bigger wage budget cheered Saints fans that were superb in their constant vocal backing, while compounding the misery of Arabs suffering from continuing underachievement.

Dundee’s loss at Morton can’t disguise their promising position, two points behind leaders Queens Park and with a game in hand.

The Dark Blues have featured a lot of young players still learning their trade, but a repeat of their December win over an Inverness side ten points adrift of them should be well within their grasp.

That would set them up nicely for a tough one on Tuesday against a Partick Thistle team on the fringes of the title race.

And with Gary Bowyer’s January signings now having had a few weeks to bed in, a promising Dundee run is hopefully on the cards.