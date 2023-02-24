JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not

By Jim Spence
February 24 2023, 5.30pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.49pm
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee United and fan unrest are no strangers, and after owner Mark Ogren’s midweek in-house interview it looks set to reignite.

The American is feeling the heat that previous chairman Stephen Thompson and even United’s greatest ever manager and ex-chairman Jim McLean were once burned with.

Fans were already unhappy at the lack of January signings and performances of head coach Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar.

Their mood was darkened further by the owner asking them to continue to support the club financially through merchandise and season tickets, his insistence on sticking to a five year plan, and his view that, if relegated, they’ll bounce right back up.

He also made it clear that as far as management of the club goes he has no plans to make any immediate changes.

That’s all gone down like a lead balloon.

If Liam Fox and the players can put a decent run together and get points on the board, the flames of unrest may be contained, but if the bad results continue, it may become an inferno.

There used to be a sign in some shop windows: “Please do not ask for credit as refusal may offend.” Ogren’s credit line to Tannadice is now exhausted.

His largesse is over and he expects the club to wash its own face.

Dundee United is a privately owned business.

The gripes of supporters that it’s ‘their club’ are emotionally understandable, but mean nothing legally.

A stony faced Mark Ogren during Dundee United’s loss to St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Fans of all teams are sentimentally and passionately invested in their clubs.

It’s an almost spiritual thing, through long family and community ties, but United’s ownership resides across the Atlantic.

Mark Ogren called Asghar ‘his man’.

He trusts him to run the show in his absence.

Some supporters really don’t like that but, unless they can present alternative realistic solutions, then they’d better strap in for a ride which might get bumpier yet.

There aren’t many buyers out there prepared to throw money at a struggling club.

While United are treading water St Johnstone and Dundee are in more buoyant mood.

Stevie May’s brace and his enthusiastic, intelligent line-leading display in the win at Tanndice last week was just the icing on the cake for a team who had energy, drive, and commitment in abundance.

Their ten point lead over a United team with a far bigger wage budget cheered Saints fans that were superb in their constant vocal backing, while compounding the misery of Arabs suffering from continuing underachievement.

Dundee fans celebrate during their win over Inverness in December. Image: David Young/Shuterstock

Dundee’s loss at Morton can’t disguise their promising position, two points behind leaders Queens Park and with a game in hand.

The Dark Blues have featured a lot of young players still learning their trade, but a repeat of their December win over an Inverness side ten points adrift of them should be well within their grasp.

That would set them up nicely for a tough one on Tuesday against a Partick Thistle team on the fringes of the title race.

And with Gary Bowyer’s January signings now having had a few weeks to bed in, a promising Dundee run is hopefully on the cards.

