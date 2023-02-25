Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid Tangerines plumb new depths against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid Tangerines plumb new depths against Ross County

By Alan Temple
February 25 2023, 4.54pm Updated: February 25 2023, 6.08pm
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Furious Dundee United fans demanded change during a chastening 4-0 defeat against Ross County.

A vociferous majority of the travelling 937-strong United support called for head coach Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to go as the Highlanders romped to a comprehensive win in this drop-zone six-pointer.

Fox’s position, in particular, must come into sharp focus following a sixth successive defeat in all competitions.

The Tangerines are winless in their last eight Premiership matches and, despite facing the likes of Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and County — a supposedly winnable run of games — they show little sign of arresting the decline.

United are now four points adrift at the bottom of the league.

County take the lead in car-crash fashion. Image: SNS

Watching owner Mark Ogren, due to jet back to the USA after this weekend, has ample food for thought prior to getting on that flight.

Big decision

Fox had a huge call to make between the sticks.

Mark Birighitti, fit again, but fresh from a catastrophic blunder against St Johnstone; one of several disappointing showings for United.

Glenn Middleton, front, was a shock pick on the bench. Image: SNS

Or Jack Newman, just 20 years of age, yet to start a game for the Tangerines and entirely untested.

Presented with two imperfect options, Fox opted for the rookie in the heat of a relegation battle — surely the death knell for Birighitti’s United career.

His only other change saw Ryan Edwards come in for Loick Ayina, while Glenn Middleton was a startling selection on the bench — mere days after being seemingly ruled out for at least a month due to a hamstring issue.

Nightmare start

Following the concession of a catastrophic goal against St Johnstone last week, precedence should have been given to keeping it tight and ensuring there were no more defensive calamities.

County beat Newman early. Image: SNS

That lasted seven minutes.

A long ball was punted down the channel, prompting Newman to dash 30 yards out of his goal-mouth to intercept. Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew also converged on the ball — who knows whether there was a shout — and collided with the young keeper.

That allowed Brophy to score from an exceptionally prohibitive angle; a very good finish.

A new low

What followed could reasonably be considered a new nadir for United. Yes, they shipped seven and nine against AZ Alkmaar and Celtic, respectively, but both of those teams are formidable and, on their day, would rip most Scottish sides asunder.

Dhanda, right, made it 2-0

However, for the majority of this contest, against a similarly toiling County side, they made daft errors; didn’t get tight to opponents; didn’t make proactive passes. Only one set of players seemed to grasp — or could handle — the gravity of this contest.

Brophy smacked the post from the edge of the box as the visitors wobbled.

Dhanda was then given far too much space on the edge of the box to collect a loose ball and fire another fine drive beyond the grasp of Newman.

By this point, there was a constant stream of chanting for both Asghar and Fox to “get to ****” emanating from the away end.

Embattled sporting director Tony Asghar. Image: SNS

County struck the post again after Jack Baldwin was allowed an uncontested free header inside the box.

United could feasibly have been 4-0 down after half-an-hour. Unacceptable.

Bad to worse

If the second period was test of United’s mettle and Fox’s ability to spark a comeback, they failed on both counts.

Newman produced a fantastic finger-tip save to deny a fizzing Gwion Edwards shot, while White thought he had made it 3-0 when he headed home following an ugly penalty-box stramash.

However, the offside flag saved United and, following an interminable VAR check, that call was upheld.

But the big marksman would not be denied. Brophy turned provider, dashing down the left before producing an outstanding delivery, allowing the woefully unmarked White to bullet a header past Newman.

Fox was unable to prompt a response. Image: SNS

Chants of “sacked in the morning” were aimed at the beleaguered Fox — from the section housing the travelling Arabs.

Underlining the importance of strengthening their attacking pool in January, the outstanding Brophy made it 4-0 when he raced onto a lofted pass and smashed a wonderful drive past the shellshocked Newman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following 'unacceptable' Ross County collapse
Dundee United star Aziz Behich is determined to successfully beat relegation for the fourth time. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich: Dundee United's relegation scrap veteran reveals secret to beating drop
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants - whether…
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
Dundee Unied goalkeepers Mark Birighitti (left) and Jack Newman.
Dundee United goalkeeper battle will rage until '2pm on Saturday', says boss Liam Fox
Liam Fox believes keeping the faith is the path to Premiership safety for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox: Dundee United owner kept faith in dugout, I'll do same on pitch…
Hamid was a hero in Washington DC. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Dundee United target Bill Hamid in action for DC United. Image: Angel Marchini/Shutterstock
Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
5 key themes from Mark Ogren interview – and how Dundee United fans reacted

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Post Thumbnail
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented