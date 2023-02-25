Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

By Alan Temple
February 25 2023, 6.08pm Updated: February 25 2023, 6.09pm
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox has described Dundee United’s dismal 4-0 defeat against Ross County as “unacceptable”.

And the Tannadice head coach has confessed to uncertainty regarding whether he will be afforded the chance to arrest the Tangerines’ decline.

There were vociferous calls for sporting director Tony Asghar and Fox to step down during a woeful collapse in the Highlands.

The excellent Eamonn Brophy notched a brace, adding to efforts from Yan Dhanda and Jordan White, as County romped to victory in the relegation six-pointer.

United are now four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership amid mounting pressure on Fox.

Fox was disappointed with United’s woeful showing in Dingwall. Image: SNS

He said: “Today’s performance was acceptable. We lost the first goal and then never, ever looked like getting back in the game.

“We didn’t compete and didn’t run about enough. In any game of football, if you don’t compete and run about, you run the risk of results like that.

“Everybody needs to go home and look at themselves in the mirror and ask if they are doing enough . Then we’ll see where we are over the next couple of days.

We are letting everybody down and we need to find a way to fix it.”

The Tangerines are winless in their last eight Premiership matches and, despite facing the likes of Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and County — a supposedly winnable run of games — they show little sign of recovery.

Club owner Mark Ogren was in attendance at the Global Energy Stadium, but is due to fly back to America on Sunday.

Aberdeen are up next at Tannadice next Saturday night.

Asked whether he expects to remain the man trusted with reviving United’s ailing campaign, an unsure Fox simply added: “We’ll see where we are over the next couple of days.”

