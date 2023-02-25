Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has described Dundee United’s dismal 4-0 defeat against Ross County as “unacceptable”.

And the Tannadice head coach has confessed to uncertainty regarding whether he will be afforded the chance to arrest the Tangerines’ decline.

There were vociferous calls for sporting director Tony Asghar and Fox to step down during a woeful collapse in the Highlands.

The excellent Eamonn Brophy notched a brace, adding to efforts from Yan Dhanda and Jordan White, as County romped to victory in the relegation six-pointer.

We are letting everybody down. Liam Fox

United are now four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership amid mounting pressure on Fox.

He said: “Today’s performance was acceptable. We lost the first goal and then never, ever looked like getting back in the game.

“We didn’t compete and didn’t run about enough. In any game of football, if you don’t compete and run about, you run the risk of results like that.

“Everybody needs to go home and look at themselves in the mirror and ask if they are doing enough . Then we’ll see where we are over the next couple of days.

“We are letting everybody down and we need to find a way to fix it.”

The Tangerines are winless in their last eight Premiership matches and, despite facing the likes of Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and County — a supposedly winnable run of games — they show little sign of recovery.

Club owner Mark Ogren was in attendance at the Global Energy Stadium, but is due to fly back to America on Sunday.

Aberdeen are up next at Tannadice next Saturday night.

Asked whether he expects to remain the man trusted with reviving United’s ailing campaign, an unsure Fox simply added: “We’ll see where we are over the next couple of days.”