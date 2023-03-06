Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury

By Alan Temple
March 6 2023, 10.24pm
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has revealed he received an apology from “key individuals” at Aberdeen following ugly scenes at Tannadice on Saturday night.

Goodwin, dismissed by the Dons just five weeks prior to the New Firm showdown, stated that he was struck by a coin during the breathless 3-1 victory for the Reds.

A flying pie and a cup of juice were also lobbed in the Irishman’s direction, while a pyrotechnic landed perilously close to Ryan Duncan in the aftermath of one of Aberdeen’s goal.

The Dons released a statement on Sunday night referring to a minority of supporters who “let the club and themselves down” in Tayside.

However, a more personal message was relayed to Goodwin.

Aberdeen fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“Aberdeen have reached out,” he confirmed. “I have had a couple of messages from key individuals up there, apologising.

“They are as disappointed as I am.

“It is a handful of individuals who felt the need to do that. I have never experienced that type of thing before; the throwing of the coins, the cup of juice and things said that were a little bit nasty.

“Hopefully, they get to the bottom of it and find out who was involved.”

“Strange”

Goodwin also believes the enmity was downright baffling.

His 10 months at Pittodrie ended in miserable fashion — A humiliating Scottish Cup exit at Darvel sandwiched between 5-0 and 6-0 defeats against Hearts and Hibernian, respectively.

However, he is keen to emphasise that he has never denigrated the club or its fans, and has the utmost respect for the Dons.

Aberdeen brought a sold-out away section to Tannadice. Image: SNS

“It was very strange,” added the Tannadice boss. “I don’t know what merited or warranted that type of thing. People come and vent their frustrations at the players and managers — but it was the nastiness, for me.

“I never said a bad thing about Aberdeen during my time there or when I left. As far as I am concerned, it didn’t work out the way I would have liked but I left on good terms with everyone.

“It is a great club, with great history and lots of good people up there.”

