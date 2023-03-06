Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has revealed he received an apology from “key individuals” at Aberdeen following ugly scenes at Tannadice on Saturday night.

Goodwin, dismissed by the Dons just five weeks prior to the New Firm showdown, stated that he was struck by a coin during the breathless 3-1 victory for the Reds.

A flying pie and a cup of juice were also lobbed in the Irishman’s direction, while a pyrotechnic landed perilously close to Ryan Duncan in the aftermath of one of Aberdeen’s goal.

The Dons released a statement on Sunday night referring to a minority of supporters who “let the club and themselves down” in Tayside.

However, a more personal message was relayed to Goodwin.

“Aberdeen have reached out,” he confirmed. “I have had a couple of messages from key individuals up there, apologising.

“They are as disappointed as I am.

“It is a handful of individuals who felt the need to do that. I have never experienced that type of thing before; the throwing of the coins, the cup of juice and things said that were a little bit nasty.

“Hopefully, they get to the bottom of it and find out who was involved.”

“Strange”

Goodwin also believes the enmity was downright baffling.

His 10 months at Pittodrie ended in miserable fashion — A humiliating Scottish Cup exit at Darvel sandwiched between 5-0 and 6-0 defeats against Hearts and Hibernian, respectively.

However, he is keen to emphasise that he has never denigrated the club or its fans, and has the utmost respect for the Dons.

“It was very strange,” added the Tannadice boss. “I don’t know what merited or warranted that type of thing. People come and vent their frustrations at the players and managers — but it was the nastiness, for me.

“I never said a bad thing about Aberdeen during my time there or when I left. As far as I am concerned, it didn’t work out the way I would have liked but I left on good terms with everyone.

“It is a great club, with great history and lots of good people up there.”